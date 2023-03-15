Is there anything in sports more unpredictable than the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?
Historically, somebody who hasn’t watched a lick of college hoops and randomly makes their bracket picks has about the same chance at being accurate as an ‘expert’ journalist. But it’s the stunning first-round upsets, poignant storylines and Cinderella runs that make March Madness so special.
Last year it was little known Saint Peter’s who shocked the world by upsetting No. 2 Kentucky and No. 3 Purdue on its way to an Elite 8 appearance. This spring, it’s once again anybody’s tournament to take.
Four different programs (North Carolina, Alabama, Houston and Purdue) have held the top spot in the rankings at one point or another this season. Those Tar Heels became the first team ever to be seeded No. 1 in the preseason and fail to qualify for the Big Dance. For the past four-plus months, the AP Top 25 has been shuffled around like a deck of cards, making honing in on a favorite more difficult than ever.
Here’s a breakdown of each region, who I like to advance to the Final Four, and my pick as the 2023 National Champion. Do with this information what you may.
EAST
Top seed: Purdue (29-5)
No. 2 seed: Marquette (28-6)
Dark horses: No. 11 Providence (21-11); No. 8 Memphis (26-8)
Breakdown: Purdue certainly doesn’t have the easiest path. Yes, the Boilermakers and 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey will have their hands full with either Memphis or a 3-loss Florida Atlantic team in Round 2. The Penny Hardaway-led Tigers are battle tested and just beat Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship; FAU plays a weaker schedule, but has won seven straight and found themselves inside the Top 25 in the final rankings. Even if Purdue survives the first two rounds, either Duke (26-8) or a well-balanced Tennessee (23-10) team would likely be licking their chops in the Sweet 16.
Meanwhile, Marquette and All-American point guard Tyler Kolek (a Middlesex Magic product) have all the pieces for a deep run and a less daunting road to get there. The Golden Eagles have won nine straight and won’t have to play any of the six toughest teams in the region before the Elite Eight.
First-year head coach Jon Scheyer and Duke are peaking at the right time, having topped strong Miami and Virginia squads en route to another ACC championship. The No. 3 seed, Kansas State, is going the other direction, having dropped two straight to unranked opponents.
Dwyane Wade ain’t walking through that door for Marquette, but I still believe it has what it takes to reach the Final Four.
Pick: Marquette over Tennessee
Upset special: No. 11 Providence over No. 6 Kentucky; No. 10 USC over No. 7 Michigan State
WEST
Top seed: Kansas (27-7)
No. 2 seed: UCLA (29-5)
Dark horse: No. 7 Northwestern (21-11)
Breakdown: If it feels like Kansas is a No. 1 seed every year, that’s because they usually are. In Bill Self’s 20 years at the helm, the Jayhawks have now garnered a top seed 10 times. They’re led by 6-foot-8 junior Jalen Wilson, a first-team All-American who’s averaging 20 points. Should the stars align, we’d be gifted with a big time Sweet 16 matchup between Kansas and UConn, which shook off a midseason slump to finish incredibly strong. I’d like the Huskies to secure an ‘upset’ win there.
On the bottom half of the draw, a banged up UCLA squad will look to survive a couple of formidable opponents. The Bruins are currently without starters Jaylen Clark (out for the season) and Adem Bona, who may have the chance to suit up for the stretch run. No. 3 Gonzaga has been playing some excellent ball as well, but I believe senior Jaime Jaquez Jr., who has plenty of tournament experience, will guide UCLA to the promised land.
Northwestern is another team to watch; they’ve beaten four ranked teams this season, including Purdue last month.
Pick: UCLA over UConn
Upset special: No. 12 VCU over No. 5 Saint Mary’s
SOUTH
Top seed: Alabama (29-5)
No. 2 seed: Arizona (28-6)
Dark horses: No. 12 Charleston (31-3); No. 6 Creighton (21-12)
Breakdown: Known for its football program, Alabama has now taken the basketball world by storm, too. The top overall seed in the tournament, the Tide have five players averaging double figures, led by freshman sensation Brandon Miller. They’re a lot of people’s pick to go all the way — but not mine.
I do like both ‘Bama to reach the Final Four, however, with a highly anticipated potential matchup against No. 2 Arizona likely their toughest test to get there. Don’t overlook Charleston, either; the Cougars tied Houston for the nation’s best overall record, albeit against a more lenient schedule. Creighton and its 7-foot-1 shot blocker Ryan Kalkbrenner could also surprise.
Pick: Alabama over Arizona
Upset special: No. 12 Charleston over No. 5 San Diego State
MIDWEST
Top seed: Houston (31-3)
No. 2 seed: Texas (26-8)
Dark horses: No. 13 Kent State (28-6); No. 9 Auburn (20-12)
Breakdown: In my opinion, Houston should’ve earned the top overall seed, and likely would have if not for a loss to Memphis in the AAC championship. The Cougars were without their best player, guard Marcus Sasser, and it’s unknown if he’ll be able to return from a groin injury for tournament play.
I’m going to assume he guts it out, and if so Houston is most certainly the favorite here. Sticking with the Big East theme, I’m high on Xavier, too, while No. 2 Texas has dominated Kansas twice already this season. Don’t sleep on Kent State; they boast a terrific record and nearly upset both Houston and Gonzaga in out-of-conference bouts.
Pick: Houston over Xavier
Upset special: No. 13 Kent State over No. 4 Indiana; No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M.
FINAL FOUR
With two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds still standing, give me Marquette over Alabama in the East/South showdown and UCLA over Houston in the West/Midwest finals. UCLA was my preseason pick to go all the way, and I’ll brush off their injury woes and stick with them to earn their 12th national title — and first since 1995 — with a tight championship win over Marquette.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.