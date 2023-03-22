BOSTON — First period goals by David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, plus 40 saves from goaltender Linus Ullmark, propelled the Bruins to their fourth straight win Tuesday night, 2-1 over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Here are five observations from the evening's festivities:
1. Passing fancy: Brad Marchand, who insists he's still not where he wants to be in terms of 100 percent at the top of his game, made the play of the night when he whipped a fantastic cross ice, tape-to-tape pass through two defenders from the right side over to linemate Jake DeBrusk as the latter was cutting to the net far post. DeBrusk caught the disc in stride, deked around Sens goalie Mads Sogaard, and tucked it home to tie the score 11-and-a-half minutes in.
DeBrusk called the pass "an All-World play."
"I just saw Jake cutting and he did a good job finding that hole," Marchand said. "It's nice when it connects ... but it's not a very high percentage play."
Marchand had actually made another big, yet far less noticeable play leading up to the tally. He forechecked hard into the corner boards behind Sogaard to win a puck battle and keep possession for his team. After the puck cleared the zone, he circled back and was in the right spot to regain it, then thread the needle to DeBrusk for the equalizer.
"He's found his groove and is making a lot of plays again, just the way he's attacking defensemen's feet" head coach Jim Montgomery said of Marchand. "And I love the way JD drove weak side post. What a great pass, and really quick hands to make that move in tight like that."
2. 3 for 3 for DeBrusk: Make it goals for DeBrusk in three straight games, who now has 23 lamplighters and 45 points in 51 games primarily skating with Marchand and captain Patrice Bergeron.
He admitted that he didn't have much time to reflect after collecting Marchand's pass, and would've ordinarily tried to beat Sogaard 5-hole. Instead, his instincts took over.
"It's one of those things where at that speed, it's hard to think," he stated. "It's usually a quick shot (from there) or try to get him to the other side ... but with the amount of speed I was coming in with, I knew (Sogaard) was a big guy and had long legs, so it was one of those risky (attempts). I don't think I ever scored a goal like that before."
With his goal Tuesday, DeBrusk — who has six points total in his three-game goal scoring stretch — tied David Pastrnak for the team lead in scoring against Ottawa (3-2-5) in four meetings this season.
3. Discipline shows: After the morning skate, Montgomery said that he was looking for his club to play with more discipline against an Ottawa team playing the secon night of a back-to-back on the road. He was happy with the results.
"I thought our discipline as far as our checking was good. We checked with our legs and our feet," said Montgomery. "What'd we have, two penalty kills (it was actually three)? That speaks volumes. They had a lot of scoring chances, and we were disciplined as far as our checking first with our legs, then our sticks, then our bodies."
Boston was credited with 25 hits (5 by DeBrusk, 4 by Garnet Hathaway), 14 blocked shots and 11 takeaways (Connor Clifton with two, and nine of his teammates with one apiece).
4. Big kills: Speaking of those three man down instances — one in each period, including the last with just 2:05 to play when Charlie Coyle was sent off for holding — the Bruins locked it down in front of Ullmark. Minus one of their best penalty killers in injured defenseman Derek Forbort, the D-man pairings of Brandon Carlo with Dmitry Orlov and Hampus Lindholm alongside Charlie McAvoy got the job done with active sticks and clearing any loose pucks they could get to.
"At the end of the day we won a hockey game, and that speaks a lot about this group here," said Lindholm, who played a team high 22 minutes and 53 seconds and assisted on both of his team's goals.
Lindholm lauded Bergeron for giving him a "flash screen" on the power play, allowing him to get a shot on net from the slot, where Krejci crashed the net and banged home the rebound.
5. Brad's bemusement: Following his team's fourth straight win, Marchand was asked if he thought the tight checking, one-goal victory was "emblematic" of what the Bruins will be facing when the playoffs start in less than four weeks.
A big smile spread across his face before he said, "That's a big word for me."