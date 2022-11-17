Thanks to patience on both sides and the help of a mutual friend, the Marblehead High boys hockey team finally has its new head coach a week-and-a-half before the 2022-23 season kicks off.
Mark Marfione, a 39-year-old Reading native who was the bench boss at Cambridge Rindge & Latin for the last five seasons, will now serve as the Headers' new head coach.
Marblehead had been without a boys hockey coach for almost eight months after Chris Wells, whose teams won 47 games in his four seasons, stepped down in late March. The school took its time looking for the right fit to replace Wells. At the same time, Marfione made the decision to step down in Cambridge; his sales job made getting to afternoon practices at Simone Rink in the city difficult. That, plus low numbers in the program — the Falcons had just 13 skaters last winter — forced his hand.
The Headers, however, have all early morning boys hockey practices, perfect for Marfione's schedule. His friend Matt Serino, the athletic director at Winthrop High, mentioned Marfione's availability to Marblehead AD Greg Ceglarski, who in turn reached out to him. It worked out well for both parties, and a deal was struck.
"Both of us were looking for the right situation ... and got it," said Marfione, who took three of his four Cambridge teams (minus the COVID winter of 2020-21) to the state playoffs, reaching the Division 3 North final in 2020. "I still wanted to coach in the right situation, and this was it."
A 2001 Reading High graduate with skated for the Rockets, then a PG year at Brewster Academy before playing club hockey at Marist, Marfione assisted his brother, Peter, at both Bedford and North Andover prior to taking over at Cambridge. He also coached under Chuck Allen during stints at Bishop Fenwick and Norwood.
Marfione, whose first regular season game behind the Headers' bench will be Dec. 14 in Gloucester, met with team captains Hogan Sedky, Carter Laramie, Chris Lockehis and the rest of the players in the program for the first time this week. He told them, among other things, that he likes his team to pressure the puck and bring the game to their opponents, making it difficult on them.
"I told the kids, 'I'm not trying to reinvent anything'. I just wanted to come in and figure out where the kids are at, meet them at their level, and figure out how we can get better every day," he said.
"I like to get my own sense of of the players that I have and get to know them rather than reaching out to find out about this guy or that guy ahead of time," Marfione added. "I know Marblehead will have enough talent to compete in any game; my job is to get the kids to buy in and get that attention to detail and work ethic you need to be successful."
Three former Header greats of the 21st century, Kyle Koopman, Tim Kalinowski, and Liam Gillis, will serve as his assistant coaches.
"I'm really excited about that dynamic. These are three guys who've played competitive hockey at a high level and had success a lot more recently than I have and know what it's all about here," said Marfione.
The game schedule has been set; so have the team's scrimmages (vs. Concord-Carlisle, Woburn and Bedford). Practices begin on November 27, and Marfione is eager to get going.
"I'm excited about this opportunity," Marfione said. "We've got 35 kids in the program and I'm thinking there could be more for tryouts, which is great. I've always followed hockey in this area and know that Marblehead has always been a good, strong program, and that the Northeastern Conference has good teams and a great atmosphere.