Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with light rain giving way to a few showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.