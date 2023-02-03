SOUTH HAMILTON — The Ipswich High boys basketball team isn't your typical sub-.500 squad.
The Tigers can shoot the lights out and that marksmanship from deep was on full display in Friday night's Cape Ann League showdown at Hamilton-Wenham.
Led by Toby Adams, Ipswich knocked down 11 triples, many of which came at opportune times when the hosts were inching closer. The sharpshooting allowed the Tigers to pull away down the stretch for a 62-48 win, completing a season sweep of their league rivals for the first time in eight years.
"I thought the guys did a nice job of getting each other open," said Ipswich head coach Alan Laroche, his team now 6-9. "There was a nice little screening action of Max (Chesley) for Toby (Adams) to get some open looks for Toby, and Isaiah Gonzalez stepped up big for us, knocking down some big shots. Having perimeter guys like that, you almost feel a little Celtic-ish with how many 3-pointers we take on a nightly basis and how many we make."
Adams (19 points with five threes) wasted no time finding his rhythm from distance, knocking down three trifectas in the opening half to help Ipswich build a 30-18 lead at the break. Chesley also connected on a pair from outside, with Nick Deleon splashing one home as well before intermission.
Hamilton-Wenham threw a slew of different looks at the Tigers in an attempt to slow them down. At times it worked, but Ipswich stuck with the game plan to earn the double-digit advantage.
"We talked in the days leading up to the game about challenging their shooters and having them put the ball on the ground," said Generals' head coach Mike DiMarino. "We ran about five or six different defenses against them to try to mix it up a bit, but they still made 11 threes, some of them from very deep."
As good as Ipswich played in the opening half, Hamilton-Wenham refused to go down easily. They held the Tigers to just six third quarter points, crawling within six points (36-30) heading into the final frame. Turnovers — the Generals had 16 of them — ultimately made it difficult for them to get over the hump.
AB Labell was wildly impressive over the final two frames, scoring 14 of his game-high 21 points after recess. He went on a mini 5-0 run by himself to close out the third quarter, canning a corner 3-ball before beating the buzzer with a smooth baseline pull-up.
"AB is an excellent shooter; I forget that he's a sophomore sometimes," said DiMarino. "I'm really excited to see the player that he grows into over the next two years. He's a fantastic kid and we're lucky to have him."
Labell's scoring punch helped Hamilton-Wenham get as close as three points early in the fourth. But Adams and Gonzalez (12 points) responded with consecutive triples to jolt the lead back to nine (42-33) in a hurry.
One last push allowed the Generals climb back within five midway through the final frame, but that was as close as they got before Ipswich put it away with some hard drives inside and nice work on the offensive glass. Chesley had a key and-1 putback during that stretch, while Gonzalez hit a clutch triple off an offensive board.
Both big men, Nate Pillis (4 points, one big block) and sophomore James Norris (10 points), were bullies down low and did a nice giving their team second chance opportunities in the second half.
"Our bigs have stepped up much more for us recently," said Laroche. "James has been finishing well inside and Nate Pillis has been playing a little bit bigger in there."
It was a big win for Ipswich, which will take on Lynnfield and Amesbury next week as they make a push to qualify for the state tournament.
Ipswich 62, Hamilton-Wenham 48
at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
Ipswich (6-9): Toby Adams 6-2-19, Nick Deleon 1-0-3, Max Chesley 4-2-12, Isaiah Gonzalez 4-1-12, Jake Petradelis 1-0-2, James Norris 5-0-10, Nate Pillis 2-0-4. Totals: 23-5-62.
Hamilton-Wenham (4-11): Liam O'Bannon 2-0-6, AB Labell 8-0-21, Connor McClintock 2-6-12, Cole Scanlon 1-0-2, Caden Schrock 2-0-4, Luke Molitano 1-0-3. Totals: 16-6-48.
Halftime: 30-18, Ipswich
3-pointers: I — Adams 5, Gonzalez 3, Chesley 2, Deleon; H-W — Labell 5, O'Bannon 2, Molitano.