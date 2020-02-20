Two traditional North Shore gymnastics powerhouses will participate in Saturday’s MIAA North sectional in Algonquin.
Undefeated Masconomet, the defending state champions, are a heavy favorite to advance to the state finals, while Danvers has also qualified for sectionals in the 12-team field. The event begins at 9 a.m.
Two-time Salem News Gymnast of the Year Gracy Mowers headlines the Chieftains’ competitors under third-year coach Alicia Gomes. Mowers, the daughter of Jana Mowers (who thrived in the sport at the University of New Hampshire), won the state All-Around individual competition last week over Algonquin’s Lizzy Debroczy by less than 0.5 points. Mowers won the vault (9.6) and floor (9.725) events while finishing third on the beam (9.7) and second in bars (9.5) to accumulate 38.525 points.
Mowers topped that mark in the qualifying events, where she accumulated 38.71 points out of a possible 40.
Junior Sarah Aylwin finished in the top 30 of each event as well with 35.5 points, which qualified for 15th overall. She placed eighth in vault (9.275), tied for 13th in bars (8.625), for 27th in beam (8.85) and for 23rd on the floor (8.75).
Aylwin scored 36.55 (5th) to qualify for the state All-Around — which required a top-15 regular season considering all four events, or finishing in the next 10 between the North and South.
The Chieftains also have freshman Greta Mowers, Gracy’s sister, as a key contributor. She placed second in the vault (9.45) and won the beam among the event competitors.
The younger Mowers also scored 18.9 points between two (20 possible), invited as one of the top 15 North competitors from both events who were not all-around qualifiers.
Sophomore Emma Quirk and senior Nicole Bonacorso joined Greta Mowers in vault. Bonacorso, junior Alexa Budrow and senior Kyra Flak competed in bars, while senior Cat DiNanno performed the floor with Bonacorso, Budrow, Quirk and Flak. Quirk, Mowers and DiNanno competed on the beam.
That’s eight of Masco’s 23 gymnasts among the division’s best.
Danvers is led by Allie Taylor (21st at individuals with a score of 34.975) and Jessica Mandri (29th, 34.45). They ranked 11th and 12th among the North Division state qualifiers.
Coach Jen Habeeb leads Danvers in her fifth season. Taylor tied Aylwin for 13th (8.625) in the bars and finished 17th (9.2) on the beam. Mandri placed 14th (9.1) on the floor.
