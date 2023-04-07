BEVERLY — Sometimes, success in the second, third and fourth times through the batting order is less about adjusting to the pitcher and more about the hitters themselves getting more comfortable in the box.
That's how it went on a blustery Friday afternoon for Masconomet, which looked rusty early and locked in late in a 10-3 victory over Beverly. The visiting Chieftains scored the last nine runs of the game to win their season opener while also knocking the Panthers (1-1) from the unbeaten ranks.
The game turned on a close play in the top of the sixth. Masco held a one run lead with two outs and two on when Logan Keune hit a sharp grounder at the second base bag. Beverly's Logan Petrosino fielded it cleanly right at the bag but the umpire ruled Ryan Corcoran (who was off with the pitch in the two out situation) slid in ahead of the ball and did not give the Panthers the inning ending force out.
"Ryan was on the move there and it was a bang-bang play," said Masco coach T.J. Baril. "It looked like the fielder kind of caught it in the tummy and maybe that gave him a window to slide in there. It kept the inning alive for us."
A run then came home on an error and Gabe Fales delivered a two-run single as Masconomet padded its lead to 7-3. The Chieftains tacked on three more in the seventh courtesy of two walks and singled by Ty Felbderg, Keune and Braden O'Connell.
"It's a matter of mentality for us," said Beverly coach Jon Cahill. "Whatever happens out there, if we don't get a break or a play goes bad, we have to make sure it doesn't lead to more mistakes that let the game get away from us."
As the game went along, Masco's approach at the plate improved.
After striking out twice in the first against Beverly starter Anthony Mastroianni, Masconomet batters fanned just once over the final six fames. Of their nine hits, five came in the last two innings and seven came over the last three, including the tying RBI single by pitcher Jacob Shirley in the fifth.
"It was a good offensive second half of the game for us," said Baril. "We got deep into some counts, we were patient. Good things happen for us when the ball is in play ... it's important not to give away free outs with the K if you can help it."
Shirley followed the tone of his offense with a slightly uneven start and a very efficient finish. He threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, scattering five hits and limiting Beverly to two walks. He worked hard in the first three innings and threw 58 pitches but needed only 29 to get the next seven outs to quiet Beverly's bats.
"Shirley was solid the whole day. He never put his head down, ground out a quality start and kept throwing strikes," said Baril.
Flashing the leather helped Shirley's cause, too. His quick reaction on a live drive retired Logan Petrosino in the fourth (the first time the Beverly captains made an out this year) and he made a very nice play on a sharp grounder by Ian Visnick after the leadoff man reached in the fifth.
"It's a good observation because Shirley has worked very hard on fielding off that mound," said Baril. "Our PFP's are pretty extensive now-a-days and he's been working them real hard, every day."
Beverly had a 3-1 lead in the early going. Visnick knocked home Petrosino (2-for-3, walk) in the first and sophomore Micah McManus delivered an RBI single in the second followed by an infield RBI single from junior Devin Koloski. Beverly only had two hits in the last five frames, though.
"We had some really good at-bats from the young guys," said Cahill. "Those were some clutch hits early in the game."
Masco got on the board when catcher Anthony Cerbone drew a bases loaded walk in the second and he drove home a run with an infield single in the fourth. O'Connell, Keune and Fales all had two hits for Masco and Chase Caron added a hit and scored twice.
Lefty Paul Donnelly threw the final five outs for Masconomet to hold off the Panthers. Out of the Beverly bullpen, sophomore Graham Gavin battled hard for the last two fames while Mastroianni fanned three in four innings of work. A combined eight walks from three pitchers didn't help the Beverly cause.