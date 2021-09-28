BEVERLY — Fans filled Henry Cabot Lodge Field House for the Spike Out ALS volleyball match in honor of former North Beverly elementary teacher Patti Drinkwater, who was diagnosed with the disease last October. Many of the adults and children present had her as a teacher and the gym was decorated with pink and orange balloons.
Masconomet won, 3-0 with all three sets highly competitive, 25-22, 25-20, and 26-24 to hand the Panthers their first NEC loss of the season (4-3). Afterward, the Beverly players and coaches took a picture with Drinkwater and her family. Baskets filled with gifts were raffled off to raise money, and anyone wishing to donate can do so at wwwpattiparty.org.
“This night was about more than volleyball, and we are so fortunate to have a good community like Beverly that supports people,” said Panther coach Ashley Chalifour. “It’s the biggest turnout we’ve had, and Patti impacted so many people over the years we wanted to give something back.
“Even though we didn’t win I saw some of the best volleyball plays we’ve had all season. Masco is a great team and Cam Wettstone (outside hitter) is the cornerstone for them.”
The first set was back and forth with neither team able to build up a lead, but with the score tied 10 times, the last at 22-22 the visitors took the last three points to win. In the second set the Lady Chieftains shot out to a 6-0 lead behind the serving of Vanessa Latam, but Beverly fought back and had a 14-10 lead after a couple of digs by Mya Perron. Once again the Panthers rallied to tie it at 15-15 with several long volleys, but Masco pulled away in the late going to win by four points.
“We’re a young team, but have been improving steadily,” said Lady Chieftains coach Mike Scammon. “We’re 3-4 now, and have played 29 sets in seven games. Every set is a blessing because we’ll continue to get better with every one. We knew this was going to be a dog fight because Beverly is never easy. We had to fight for every point.”
Beverly came close to pulling out the third set that was tied 13 times. The Panthers took a 22-21 lead on Caroline Ploszay’s serve, and after the visitors pulled ahead Sierra Sadowski’s ace knotted it up at 24 all before Masco took the next two points to win.
Sadowski had six aces on seven attempts and no errors while libero Ploszay led her team in kills with 16, and Perron had a dozen. Junior middle blocker Maddie Carter chipped in with five kills on eight attempts.
“We served really well,” said Chalifour. “All three sets were so close. Unfortunately, we started off slow, and it’s hard to battle back against a strong team. Even though we didn’t win, we did have several nice plays.”
For Masco, setter Latam had 15 assists, and Wettstone was high in kills. Senior captain Lyndsey Byman had 16 digs and junior middle hitter Abigail Filmore led her team in blocks with three.
“We’ve been working on finishing, and it showed tonight,” said Scammon. “Earlier in the season we weren’t doing that, but we’re continuing to get better with every set. It’s a good group of girls, and I enjoy coaching them.”
