BOXFORD — Offense certainly came at a premium in Tuesday's Northeastern Conference boys basketball clash between Masconomet and visiting Marblehead.
If you were keeping track of turnovers from the live stream at home, chances are you lost track at some point. It was just one of those games where neither team could muster up any sort of rhythm offensively. Much of that can be attributed to a lack of preparation — no offseason team workouts, no preseason scrimmages, and limited practice time leading up to opening day.
But give credit where it's due: both teams truly grinded on the defensive end and made things extremely difficult at times for one another. The result was a low-scoring, down-to-the-wire 39-37 triumph for Masconomet.
Marblehead had a handful of chances to draw even or take the lead down the stretch, but the hosts held strong on defense to secure the sloppy victory.
"(Marblehead) is well coached, they're disciplined and they know what they want to do. Fortunately we caught them in their first game of the season," Masconomet (1-1) interim head coach Steve Heintz said. "We have a good squad here and we're still learning how to make adjustments and figure out personnel; who fits together where and that sort of thing. But hey, we're .500 and we can only go up from here."
The game was up for grabs up until the final buzzer. The Chieftains held a 12-7 lead after one, the Magicians came back to tie it at halftime (21-21), and Masco retook a 33-30 advantage after three quarters. There were never any double-digit leads and, from a viewer's perspective, it never really felt like either side had the upper hand.
Down the stretch, neither club could effectively create any separation. Magicians' big man Hunter Fleming (8 points) put together a 5-0 stretch by himself in the early stages of the fourth to knot things up at 35, paving the way for a frantic finish.
Over two minutes of game time wound off the clock before the next basket dropped through the net; that came with 2:15 to go when Marblehead guard Noah Man canned a floater in the lane to give his squad a two-point advantage. Masco then scored twice in a row —a Harry Osgood 3-ball (his second of the night) and a drive and finish from Ethan Cote — to regain the lead.
Then, with time winding down, Marblehead was forced to foul. Masco missed the front end of a 1-and-1 twice in the final 15 seconds, and Marblehead secured the rebound both times. But they were never able to get a clean shot off in the end, allowing Masco to waltz away with a wild victory.
"We made a lot of careless turnovers tonight, a lot of bad turnovers that really cost us," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi, whose team coughed up the ball twice in the final three seconds.
"Both teams had their share of turnovers, but I thought a lot of ours were unforced. Some fast breaks that we just threw away, missed easy shots in the paint that we weren't ready for ... and a lot of those things happened because we haven't done anything against a real opponent yet. But I thought our kids played hard, and to come right down to the end and still get a good opportunity, you have to be happy with that."
For victorious Masconomet, Osgood canned a pair of monumental 3-pointerss in the third quarter and finished with eight points to go with some stout defense.
"Harry's an energy guy and he cares deeply about the program," said Heintz. "He's a 'Yes sir, Yes coach' kind of kid, out there giving it everything we ask him to. He was big for us on both ends of the floor tonight, no question."
Osgood's teammate Ben Dillon dropped 10 points to lead the charge; Brennan Johnston hit a triple and finished with four points; Pat Gallagher returned from injury to sore six points; and big man Ethan Cote turned in a strong outing with nine points.
For Marblehead, Noah Mann ran the offense and was able to slice his way into the lane on multiple occasions for easy looks, finishing with 10 points. Fleming was a monster down low with a number of blocks and rebounds, adding seven points (including a late 3-pointer to boot). Lucas Mouthaan chipped in seven points, including a breakaway two-handed dunk. Giardi also highlighted the play of Sami Loughlin, who managed just three points but contributed in a variety of ways throughout the contest.
Masconomet 39, Marblehead 37
at Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford
Masconomet: Ben Dillon 2-6-10, Ethan Cote 4-1-9, Harry Osgood 3-0-8, Pat Gallagher 3-0-6, Brennan Johnston 1-1-4, Spencer Butterworth 1-0-2. Totals: 14-8-39.
Marblehead: Noah Mann 5-0-10, Sami Loughlin 1-1-3, Joshua Robertson 2-0-4, Tyrone Countrymon 1-0-2, Jason Stux 1-0-2, Lucas Mouthaan 3-0-7, Hunter Fleming 3-0-7, Jacob Sherf 1-0-2. Totals: 17-1-37.
Halftime: Tied, 21-21.
3-pointers: Masco: Osgood 2, Johnston; Marb: Mouthaan, Fleming.
Records: Masco 1-1; Marb 0-1.