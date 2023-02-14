DANVERS — Fresh off a marquee win over Marblehead last time out, the Masconomet boys hoop team looked to ride the momentum into the regular season homestretch Tuesday night.
Currently ranked No. 42 in the Division 2 MIAA power rankings, the Chieftains’ chances at sneaking into the state tournament are slim. Even if they win out, they’ll be one victory shy of the coveted .500 record, but a trio of triumphs down the stretch may be enough to jolt them into an automatic bid as a top 32 team.
Thanks to some stifling defensive pressure and an overall team performance, they kept those hopes alive with a 60-42 win over host Danvers High.
Senior captain Matt Richardson (16 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals) led the way once again, but he got plenty of help from his supporting cast in what was virtually a wire-to-wire victory.
“It’s good to get a team win like that,” said Chieftains’ head coach Steve Heintz, his team now 7-11 with two games remaining. “You don’t want to win on the backs of one guy. We would still have to jump about 10 more spots (in the Power Rankings), but miracles happen; we’ll see.
“These guys have brought it all season long, win or lose,” he added. “The one thing we get out of the Masco kids is an ethic that’s pretty healthy.”
It all started on defense for the Chieftains, and it didn’t take long for them to make their mark on that end of the floor.
Masco swiped 11 steals on the evening and forced a number of other errant passes and turnovers, including a couple of textbook charges in the lane. The grit and grind mentality allowed them to seize a 12-5 advantage after one and a 29-12 lead at the half — and if it weren’t for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Travis Voisine just before intermission, Masco would’ve held the hosts to single digits in the opening two quarters.
“I told them we were three plays away from perfection defensively in that first half,” said Heintz. “At times our defense has kept us in games and tonight we were committed. Little bit of a mix of the matchup zone and the man which kind of threw them off and we took advantage of some things.”
Offensively, Masco was just fine, too. Richardson scored eight points in each half and was a monster on the glass all evening, but he got some serious help from the likes of Ryan Corcoran (15 points, 2 rebounds) and Will Mitchell (12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals). The latter cashed three jumpers in the first half, one of them coming from deep, to help build the Chieftains’ lead.
After the break, Corcoran got hot, scoring 12 of his 15 in the final two frames and doing so with a smooth stroke both in the mid range and from beyond the arc.
“Ryan, that’s really the kind of player we thought he might be and it’s good to see that show tonight,” Heintz said of Corcoran, whom he thought played his best game of the year. “He had three threes in the opening win at Tewksbury so we were kind of waiting on that to present itself (again).
“And Will, the last couple games has played his best two games of the season. He had 15 the other day against Marblehead too. It’s just good to see the guys play this way even towards the end.”
Danvers was able to climb to within 10 points in the third quarter, getting some nice play from Johnny DiTomaso down the stretch. The senior guard scored all nine of his points after recess and grabbed three rebounds. No Falcon reached double figures, but Aris Xerras, who was battling foul trouble throughout, managed nine points as well to go with five rebounds, while Quinton Shairs chipped in eight.
Masco dominated the glass in the win, out-rebounding Danvers by a 32-15 margin. Masco has certainly been playing better of late and will look to finish out the regular season on a high note with games against Amesbury (Friday, 7 p.m.) and Medford (next Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.) looming.
Masconomet 60, Danvers 42
at Danvers High School
Danvers (5-14): Jacob Wescott 2-0-5, Johnny DiTomaso 3-2-9, Luke Metivier 1-1-4, Quinton Shairs 3-1-8, Travis Voisine 1-2-5, Aris Xerras 2-4-9, Zachary Calabro 1-0-2. Totals: 13-10-42.
Masconomet (7-11): Will Mitchell 5-0-12, Ryan Corcoran 6-0-15, Christian Shaffer 2-0-4, Jack Fiedler 1-2-4, Matt Richardson 8-0-16, Jimmy Farrell 1-0-2, Brendan Bazazi 2-3-7. Totals: 25-5-60.
Halftime: 29-12, Masco
3-pointers: D —Wescott, DiTomaso, Metivier, Shairs, Voisine, Xerras; M — Corcoran 3, Mitchell 2.
