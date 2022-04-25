BEVERLY — Despite failing to record a win over the first few weeks of the season, the Masconomet boys tennis team was right there.
It was only a matter time before the Chieftains broke through, and that time came on Monday afternoon in The Garden City.
Led by a gutsy, three-set comeback win by first singles standout Sam Brockelman, Masconomet pulled off a 4-1 win over host Beverly on a windy afternoon at Beverly High.
Not only was it the squad's first win of the young season, but it served as a momentum swinging revenge triumph after Masco had dropped three straight matches — including one in the state tournament — to Beverly last spring.
"We're much better than our record; we've had some tough losses," said Masconomet head coach Matt Nardone. "We were missing our top player (Brockelman) for two matches, and the guys really wanted this one. There were a lot of close matches that could've gone either way today.
"I think brighter days are definitely ahead for Masco; the arrow's pointing upward for us."
En route to the victory, the Chieftains got convincing singles wins from No. 2 Matt Aronson (7-5, 6-4 over Ryan Dunleavy) and No. 3 Jack Eaton (6-2, 6-2 over Henreque Bazel). The decisive point came at second doubles as the duo of Cash Campanella and Jeff Papalardo handled Beverly's Luca Pasquarello and Shane Thompson, 6-1, 6-3.
With the win already in hand, teammates and fans gathered outside the fences of the first singles match to watch Brockelman complete the comeback. He dropped the opening set, 6-4, to a talented opponent in Olie Forhaug, before rallying to win the next two in decisive fashion, 6-1, 6-1.
Brockelman didn't do anything particularly flashy, but he controlled his groundstrokes well, kept the ball in play and came up with some nice put-aways at the net.
"Sam really fought back hard. He just hung in there and beat a tough opponent," said Nardone. "He cut down on the errors, he was really solid from the baseline, made a few volleys and just won a couple more key points. That was a great match."
Beverly's lone win of the day came at first doubles. Captain Thomas Schroter and his partner Pablo Perez, took a 6-4, 6-3 decision over brothers Mark and Kyle Trull. Panthers head coach Chris Lauranzano says Schroter and Perez have partnered with each other all season and are coming along beautifully.
"Schroter played really well and his partner, Pablo, who's from Spain, really works well with him," said Lauranzano. "They're a good team this year; I think they're going to be a very good first doubles team all season."
The Panthers were without one of their captains, Owen O'Brien, and went with Bazel at third singles whom Lauranzano felt battled hard and showed a lot in his first singles match of the year.