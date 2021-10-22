DANVERS — The Masconomet football team has just one loss on the season: a week 5 setback to unbeaten Marblehead.
Would the Chieftains have loved to win that game and keep their unblemished record in tact? Of course. But sometimes a loss like that (Masco led by two scores at halftime) can do a lot for an already talented and driven group.
And thus, the Chieftains have used that disappointing result to the Magicians as fuel for the fire. And on Friday night at Danvers, it paid off.
Again leading by two scores at the break, Masco held strong on both sides of the ball, limited the mistakes and cruised to the finish line for a 26-13 triumph.
"It was exciting. What we talked about is what we learned from Marblehead," said Masco head coach Gavin Monagle, his team now 6-1. "You have to make sure you learn from a loss as opposed to just losing and moving on. I think we learned a valuable lesson there and we met the challenge tonight. Especially in the second half, that's what we really focused on. Couple of X's and O's things but really it was the mental side to just learn from that and win the second half. They delivered tonight."
While the Chieftains certainly had their moments offensively, it was their defensive efforts that truly put the stamp on this game.
Perhaps the biggest play came in the third quarter when Corin Canada Hunt knocked the ball lose from a reeling Travis Voisine at quarterback deep in Falcons' territory. Before the ball hit the ground, Tyler McMahon snagged it and ran it into the endzone for a crucial touchdown. Adam Kostas was in on the play as well.
At that point, Masco took a 19-0 lead and completely took the wind out of any remaining Danvers' sails.
"That was a big play. Both of those guys are great and have been great all year," said Monagle. "That was a jailbreak there so to speak."
Masco proceeded to force the Falcons to turn it over on downs near midfield on their ensuing possession, then went 56 yards on eight plays to paydirt. Mat Nadworny, who had previously left the game early with an apparent leg injury, then ripped off consecutive 12-yard runs, the latter of which went for six points.
"They put a bunch of guys in the box and they have some good players and we just couldn't get rolling," said Danvers coach Ryan Nolan. "They did a pretty good job defensively vs. our base offensive stuff."
Prior to the second half scores, Will Shannon had given Masco a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 5-yard rushing plunge. Matt Richardson then found Owen Barrett for a 9-yard passing touchdown on the Chieftains' very next drive, making the score 12-0 at recess.
Richardson and Barrett have been terrific all season, and that was on full display Friday night as the duo connected for four times for 76 yards and the score.
"You have to have that; we have some good runners but you have to be able to throw the ball, too," said Monagle. "And (Richardson and Barrett) have a nice connection. They do some things on their own out there, we give them the green light to do some things and they've been excellent."
Danvers managed just 38 yards rushing and zero pass completions in the opening half, but did pick things up a bit down the stretch.
The Falcons scored early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard rush by Max Gasinowski. The versatile senior was excellent over the final 12 minutes, adding a 38-yard rush up the sidelines on that same scoring drive, and scoring again as the game clock expired on a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone from Voisine. Gasinowski even got some reps at QB, completing a pair of passes as well as some nice keepers on the ground.
"He did a really good job and when he's been called upon to make plays he's delivered," said Nolan. "He had a great game vs. Reading with unbelievable catches on the side; he's gone in at QB and been able to run the ball and throw the ball, so he's a pretty dynamic athlete. He's been working really hard and it's good to see him find some success out there."
Gasinowski finished with 84 rushing yards and 20 passing yards on the evening. Unfortunately, the Falcons weren't able to get much production elsewhere.
As for Masco, they'll fly high into Swampscott next weekend with some confidence. They know the task at hand will be difficult, but they're looking forward to the challenge.
"They have a lot of talent, they have skill everywhere," Monagle said of the Big Blue. "They're different than what we've seen that's for sure. They can throw the ball, run the ball, defensively they get after it, special teams is solid ... so they do everything really well. They're very well coached and we'll have our hands full."
Masconomet 26, Danvers 13
at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Masconomet (6-1);0;12;14;26
Danvers (3-4);0;0;0;13
Scoring summary
M- Will Shannon 5 run (kick failed)
M- Sam Nadworny 9 pass from Matt Richardson (2-point fails)
M- Tyler McMahon 20 fumble recovery (Toal Lodewick kick)
M- Mat Nadworny 12 run (Lodewick kick)
D- Max Gasinowski 1 run (Aidan Smith kick)
D- Gasinowski 4 pass from Travis Voisine (no try)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Mat Nadworny 9-63, Will Shannon 7-30, Sam Nadworny 11-13, Matt Richardson 3-(-1), Rich Guarino 1-(-1), Chris McCarthy 1-(-5); Danvers -- Max Gasinowski 13-84, Travis Voisine 11-21, Brady Plaza 5-16, Owen Gasinowski 4-13, Steven Reardon 5-10, Dominic Baez 2-10.
PASSING: Masconomet -- Richardson 6-9-87-1-0; Danvers -- Voisine 3-9-43-1-0, Max Gasinowski 2-4-20-0-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Owen Barrett 4-76, Sam Nadworny 2-11; Danvers -- Aris Xerras 2-23, Nicholas Goodwin 1-22, Max Gasinowski 2-18.