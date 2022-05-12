BOXFORD — First-year head coach Manny Lopes has consistently preached one major point of emphasis to his Masconomet girls lacrosse team this season: patience.
With a loaded starting lineup that features multiple scoring threats, the Chieftains are at their best when they settle into their offense, move the ball around with crisp passes and generate a high percentage shot. When they rush and attack the net too quickly, it often results in fewer goals and more turnovers to the opponent.
In Thursday afternoon’s NEC showdown against fellow league power Peabody, Lopes’ group implemented that patient approach beautifully and yielded fantastic results against a great team. They outscored the Tanners by six goals in the opening half and cruised to the finish line for a convincing 15-7 victory.
“Patience is what I’ve been preaching since Day 1,” said Lopes, his team now 11-2. “We don’t run the ball at goal a lot and we play a two-man game a lot. Our defense will carry us, our transition game will carry us, but when we get in there (close) we have offensive weapons galore so we have to give it time to develop.”
With no shot clock at the high school level, Masconomet had endless time to generate a good lock on offense and capitalize. They won the draw with regularity throughout the first half to possess the ball and make Peabody’s defense work every time down the field.
Time and time again the Chieftains swung the ball along the top of the 12, sent cutters through the middle and made pinpoint passes that were carefully received and rifled quickly at goal.
Emmy Clark (5 goals, 1 assist), Jolie Dalton (3 goals, 1 assist), Liza Brockelman (3 goals, 2 assists), Maggie Sturgis (2 goals, 2 assist) and Bella Juliano (2 goals, 3 assists) all scored multiple times and were heavily involved throughout, leading to an impressive start that virtually put the Tanners away early.
For Peabody, head coach Michelle Roach credited the Chieftains’ fast start and said her team got a little bit out of sorts after falling behind quickly.
“I think we got behind early and got a little discouraged,” said Roach, her team now 9-3 on the year. “We took 24 shots and we had seven goals on the board, so I think that we have to work on our shot selection and convert on more of those. It’s a different game if we’re sinking more of those. When you play a competitive team like Masco if you make mistakes they’re going to capitalize on those mistakes.”
Brooke Lomasney (4 goals) was a bright spot in the setback for Peabody while Lauren Woods and McKenna Forni also played well. The Tanners were playing without starter McKayla Fisher which certainly didn’t help.
Lomasney got her team started with an early goal off the stick of Madi Barrett to bring the score to 2-1 in the opening minutes. But it wasn’t until under the seven minute mark of the first half that Peabody scored again (courtesy of Ally Bettencourt, who scored twice in the game), and by that point they already trailed 8-2.
Masco then opened the second half with five unanswered markers to seal the deal. The Chieftains also got some terrific goaltending from Mackenzie Cronin (10 saves) and the defense as a whole never allowed a talented Tanners team to find a rhythm.
Despite the loss, Roach is confident in her group moving forward. The Tanners lost by just one goal (14-13) to Masconomet the first time around, and admittedly didn’t have their best performance in the rematch.
“Overall we’re disappointed but we’re having a fantastic season and we have a lot more things to look forward to,” said Roach. “The biggest thing is we can’t force things and we have to make sure that we’re playing up to our potential. We have a good team and I don’t think we showcased our strengths today as well as we could have.”
As for Masco, which has now all but locked up another NEC regular season crown, Lopes feels his team is only getting better as the season rolls on.
“I’m impressed with this team across the board,” said Lopes. “We’ve been playing really well; it’s a talented team and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
