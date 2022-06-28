LYNN — Heading into Tuesday’s annual Agganis all-star boys soccer game at Manning Field, no squad had ever won by more than six goals.
But thanks to a loaded roster on the North side, that record margin of victory was finally surpassed in the 26th edition of the senior classic.
Led by reigning Northeastern Conference MVP Andrew Coelho, as well as a trio of Masconomet standouts and a slew of other talented players from around the area, the North team earned a convincing 7-0 shutout win on a balmy night in Lynn.
Coelho netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal in the victory, taking home MVP honors for his team.
“It was great. We got off to an early lead and I was getting a little goal hungry,” said Coehlo, who’s headed off to Worcester Academy in the fall to continue his promising soccer career.
“Then I got my first goal and we just played really well as a team, and that helped me complete my hat trick. So that was a really nice way to end things for my Gloucester High School career.”
During the fall campaign, Coelho dazzled with his brilliant foot work, speed and knack for finding the back of the net. Tuesday night was no different.
The former Fisherman standout got his first goal late in the opening half to put his team up 4-0 and added two more after the break to increase the lead. He then assisted on one final goal for his team, that one courtesy of his former Gloucester teammate, Jack Patten.
“Playing alongside some of my best friends, it was really just an amazing experience and I’m really glad I got this opportunity to be able to compete in this all-star game,” said Coelho, who also shouted out his high school coach, Armondo Marnoto, who led the North team from the sidelines Tuesday. “I’m really grateful for this whole all-star game experience.”
While Coelho certainly stole the show with his offensive exploits, it was a complete team effort from the North side to get the job done.
Bishop Fenwick’s Ryan Noci got his team off on the right foot, blasting one home just five minutes into action. Just over 10 minutes later, Masconomet’s Aidan Gauvain dropped one in with his Chieftains’ teammate Brennan Johnston soon following suit off a beautiful cross from Newburyport’s Max Gagnon.
By that point, the North team was off to the races.
“I kind of knew coming in that we were the better team, but I did not expect it to go the way it did,” said Johnston. “There’s a bunch of good players over there (on the South team); respect to them, it was fun. It just worked out this way tonight and maybe if we played them again it would be different.”
Johnston and Gauvain did not have the luxury of playing with their former captain, Sam Brockelman, who was selected to compete in the game but was unable to attend. They did, however, share the field with their former goalie, Kevin Pelletier, and the Endicott College bound keeper didn’t disappoint.
Pelletier saw plenty of action between the posts in the second half, making a few nice saves to help secure the shut out for his squad.
“Kevin covers the whole net,” said Gauvain. “He had the clutch penalty save in the Round of 16 (a 3-2 Chieftains’ win over Wayland), and he’s the best goalkeeper I have ever played with. Good luck to him at Endicott, he’s going to be great.”
Other locals playing well for the North in the win was Bishop Fenwick’s Ryan Noci and Keiron Murray and Salem Academy’s Lenin Anutebeh.
On the other side, Peabody defenders Michael Balke and Nick Soper did their best to keep their team in it. But the South side struggled to get their offense going, failing to record a shot on goal until midway through the second half.
Lynn Classical’s Jair Alvarez came close to breaking the shut out on multiple occasions, including a well struck free kick from about 30 yards out that dinged off the cross bar and a back foot boot that was gobbled up at the last second by Pelletier. The Salem State bound middie took home MVP honors for his team.
Despite the end score it was visibly evident that everyone involved in the game thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was one last hoorah on the pitch for a gifted group of seniors that may or may not play competitively down the line.
“It was a lot of fun,” added Gauvain. “We missed Sam (Brockelman) today but the Masco boys, we just have such a family community so it was fun to get out there and play again. We knew most of the players on the team, too, so it was a great experience.”
