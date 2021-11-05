BOXFORD -- No Mat Nadworny, no problem for the Masconomet football team.
Would the Chieftains have loved to have their star running back in the fold in Friday night's Division 2 playoff opener against Walpole? Of course. But the squad's next-man-up mentality was certainly in full effect.
The biggest beneficiary of Nadworny's unfortunate injury was Will Shannon -- and boy, did he deliver. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior ran with a purpose, coming up with some chunk gains and efficient scampers overall to help Masco erase an early deficit and walk away with a 28-21 victory.
Shannon finished with 24 carries for 138 yards in the win. He credited the tremendous blocking up front from his offensive line for the efficient evening.
"I was glad to come in and have this opportunity, but I'm even more happy for the line; they played such a good game and I owe them all those yards I got," said Shannon. "Everyone had us losing this game, and it was just a really good feeling to come out on top in such a good way. It was amazing, a great team effort."
The Chieftains (now 7-2) move on to play top seeded and unbeaten Marblehead (9-0) in the state quarterfinals next weekend on the road (7 p.m.).
Nothing about Friday's win came easy.
Masconomet struck first on its opening drive, going 67 yards on eight straight run plays before quarterback Matt Richardson found the end zone from eight yards out. But Walpole had the next two scores, responding quickly on its first possession and then capitalizing on a Chieftains fumble to find paydirt again.
Both those Rebel touchdowns came from signal caller Corey Kilroy, who called his own number from eight and five yards out, respectively, to give his team a 14-6 advantage in the first quarter (Masco had their initial PAT blocked).
Masconomet stuck with its game plan, however, and shook off that costly turnover by getting back in the end zone less than four minutes into the second quarter, knotting the game at 14-14. This time it was Richardson punching it in from 1-yard out and adding a 2-point rushing conversion to the outside.
"We just kept saying, 'Just keep fighting'," said Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle. "We talked about it all week, that it was going to take more than just what we have for talent. It was going to take more from inside out to really come together. The kid next to you has to pick you up; that whole thing was the message. The kids really responded."
Following the equalizing touchdown by Richardson, Masco's defense forced a turnover on downs, its first of three such stops throughout the contest. That particular stand, coming midway through the second frame, set up an eight-play, 65-yard drive highlighted by a fantastic passing connection from Richardson to Tyler McMahon from three yards out for a touchdown and a 21-14 halftime advantage.
Then, on Walpole's first drive of the second half, the Chieftains got another stop on 4th-and-short, and once more on the ensuing Walpole drive to really set the tone.
"I think as the game went on the kids just got more energized, more confident," said Monagle. "Walpole was good; great running game and we just started making a few more plays. I thought (Walpole's) offensive line dominated us a couple times early in the game and coach Collins made some great adjustments getting some guys up to the ball a little bit more."
Following a series of unsuccessful offensive possessions for both teams, Walpole was able to tie things up again just three minutes into the final quarter. Running back Andrew Falzone got the score, breaking a number of tackles and finding some space for a 30-yard rushing TD.
Needing one more big response, Masco delivered. Led by some strong runs from Shannon and a key offsides penalty by the visitors, the Chieftains went 54 yards in eight plays to pay dirt. The drive was aided by a great kick return from Sam Nadworny to get the ball near midfield, and he was rewarded with a 7-yard touchdown rush to the outside.
"We got some great blocks on the kickoff return there to start that drive off and I thought it was a good way to finish off the game there and get that final touchdown that we needed to ice it," said Shannon. "Again, the line just did an amazing job blocking those big kids (from Walpole)."
That O-line of Danny Gangi, Jeff Pappalardo, Will Magnifico, Hayden Canada Hunt and Albie Lavita was undoubtedly a difference maker all night long. Blocking tight end Eric Sibbach also played excellent up front.
"Those guys were great. They were consistent the whole way through," said Monagle.
Masco got one more impressive defensive stand, forcing a 3-and-out on Walpole's final possession before Shannon iced the game with six rushes for 30 yards down the stretch, including a first down carry to effectively end the game.
Richardson added 13 carries for 78 yards in the game while Corin Canada Hunt and Richie Guarino, among others, shined defensively.
The Chieftains will now get a rematch against Marblehead, a team that outscored them 26-0 after Masco had build a two touchdown advantage at halftime of their regular season clash.
"We just have to clean up our defense and get our pass coverage going and I think we'll have a better chance at winning that game," said Shannon. "We've seen them before and we're really excited for this opportunity."
"The kids are excited," added Monagle. "It's good that you're in the conversation with the teams like Marblehead at the end of the year. They're a super program and it's an honor to be able to play them again."
Masconomet 28, Walpole 21
at Bunker Stadium, Boxford
Masconomet (7-2);6;15;0;7;28
Walpole (5-4);14;0;0;7;21
Scoring summary
M- Matt Richardson 8 run (Kick blocked)
W- Corey Kilroy 8 run (Aiden Feeney kick)
W- Kilroy 5 run (Feeney kick)
M- Richardson 1 run (Richardson rush)
M- Tyler McMahon 3 pass from Richardson (Toal Lodewick kick)
W- Andrew Falzone 30 run (Feeney kick)
M- Sam Nadworny 7 run (Lodewick kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Will Shannon 24-138, Matt Richardson 13-78, Sam Nadworny 8-25; Walpole -- Corey Kilroy 13-75, Andrew Falzone 16-73.
PASSING: Masconomet -- Matt Richardson 3-9-24-1-2; Walpole -- Kilroy 4-13-54-0-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Tyler McMahon 2-19, Sam Nadworny 1-5; Walpole -- Sean O'Brien 2-35, Jay Mackenzie 1-14, Max Collins 1-5.