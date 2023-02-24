The Masconomet girls ski team boasts a need for speed. Combine that with some textbook technique and control, and you’ve got the makings of one of the top squads in the state.
After going unbeaten (12-0) during the regular season en route to their fourth consecutive North Shore Ski League (NSSL) crown, the Chieftains will send six qualifiers to the state championship held at Berskshire East this Tuesday.
With both depth and serious talent, head coach Ryan Quinn believes his group has what it takes to improve on their third place finish from a season ago.
“We’ve been building and the depth has just been adding up over the years, leading to such great success,” said Quinn. “Even though we graduate some of our top skiers, we always seem to be able to backfill and keep our depth. We have a really strong team, and it’s going to be an interesting race coming down to who shows up that day and who’s willing to kind of step up and be the champion.”
Representing the Chieftains will be senior captains Charlotte Hill and Haley Serafino, junior Megan Riley, sophomore twins Amanda and Nicole Schneider, and freshman Hannah Mitchell. While Hill, Riley and Amanda Schneider have consistently led the charge at the top, Quinn believes any of his six skiers are capable of a top tier finish in both the slalom and giant slalom races.
“We’ve really tried to challenge some of our top girls to get into that mental mode where they say, ‘I’m gonna win this race’,” said Quinn. “And it could be any of them that wins; they’re truly competing more against themselves than any other girls. Any of them are capable of coming in the top five.”
Masco should be well prepared for Tuesday’s competition thanks to a dedicated practice schedule throughout the winter. Following every meet, the Chieftains would carve out another 1 1/2 to 2 hours of practice time on the slopes, nailing down different techniques and tactical execution while focusing heavily on the mental side of the sport.
“You see the mental aspect come into play all the time in professional skiing,” said Quinn. “(Olympic gold medalist) Mikaela Shiffrin, a lot of her dominance stems from that mental side of things. She’s confident in her ability to win ... and that’s what we’re looking for from our girls.”
Quinn believes opponents such as Marblehead, Monument Mountain Regional, Mohawk Trail Regional, Newton South and East Longmeadow are all teams capable of giving the Chieftains a run for their money. “I think any of those teams can win,” said Quinn.
Another talented Chieftain, Nora Duval, narrowly missed the state championship cut line, finishing in 15th to slot in as the first alternate. She missed out on qualifying outright by less than a 10th of a second but still has an outside chance to join her teammates on Tuesday.
Masco won’t have the opportunity to test the track prior to the meet, but most of their girls have skied at Berkshire East previously. That familiarity will certainly help, but the actual course won’t be set up until Tuesday morning just before the event kicks off.
■■■
On the boys side, Masconomet will send two student-athletes — junior Ethan Daly and freshman David Palmer — to the state meet on the same day. Both racers will represent the Chieftains as individuals, with senior captain Andrew Mitchell narrowly missing the cut by two points. If he had snuck in, Masconomet would have been eligible for the team competition with three skiers.
Nonetheless, Quinn is excited to see what that duo can accomplish after his helping the boys team to a 10-2 record and a second place finish in the North Shore Ski League, their best result since 2015.
“With David coming in and three other freshmen that were point getters for us, that really helped take the boys to the next level,” said Quinn. “We’ve been hanging out in third place for quite a while, so we’re really proud of that second place finish (in the league).”
Palmer gradually improved en route to the state qualification. The first-year standout finished in 14th at the league meet, but Quinn said he belongs in the top 10 and was “absolutely deserving” of moving on.
Palmer’s older brother Owen was injured during the middle of the season but more than likely would’ve garnered a spot at states, too, had he been healthy.
Meanwhile, Quinn couldn’t be happier for what Daly has already accomplished on the slopes and expects more great things to come.
“He’s another racer that has shown incredible development,” said Quinn. “Nobody earned making states more than he did; it’s a new experience for him and it’s definitely going to pay off next year, too.”
Senior Bode Devellian was another Chieftain to barely miss state qualification, finishing in 16th place and earning a second alternate spot.
“His development over the last four years has really been mind-blowing,” Quinn said of Devellian. “This year everything clicked for him, he was able to get into that racer form and his knees and lower body were in such better positioning to put him as one of top racers in the league. He’s a great example that repetition breeds confidence.”
