HINGHAM — It's been quite the campaign for the Masconomet girls lacrosse team.
After streaking their way to the Division 2 North championship game last spring, the Chieftains brought back a stellar core and were hoping to make another deep run under new head coach Manny Lopes. They proceeded to roll through their NEC schedule, garner the No. 8 seed in the new statewide format, and win a pair of playoff games in convincing fashion to advance to the D2 Elite 8.
The impressive journey came to a close on Wednesday evening in Hingham, however, as Masco ran into a buzz saw in Notre Dame Academy. The top-seeded Cougars, who had already topped Masco in a regular season finale a few weeks back, boasted depth, skill, poise and a relentless attack. Masco's defense did the best it could, pressuring the hosts for the majority of the first half, but they simply couldn't get enough stops to remain within striking distance.
The result was a 16-2 Notre Dame win to end Masco's season at 16-7. NDA will face Duxbury in the Final Four sometime this weekend.
"They play with intent, even watching them warm up, they just play with intent," Lopes said of what made Notre Dame so dangerous. "Every pass is intentional and everything they're doing has an end to it that they expect. They're a good team to play; (Cougars' head coach Meredith Frank McGinnis) is a great coach and she does a great job with them. You have to give them credit."
For the first few minutes of action, Masco hung tough with the talented Cougars (19-4). Notre Dame finally broke open the scoring four minutes in when freshman Emma Connerty ripped one home.
The Chieftains had a few decent runs in transition but never quite found a rhythm in the attacking zone. On the other end, NDA rarely made a mistake, was crisp with their passing and waited patiently for the right shot.
By halftime, it was a 12-0 game and the clock continued to run for the entirety of the second stanza.
"If we had maintained that pressure that we had put on for the first five, six, seven minutes, I think we would've been fine," said Lopes. "I'm not sure we would've won, that's a very good team, but we wouldn't have been losing by 14 goals."
With a short bench and the defense continuously grinding throughout the first half, Notre Dame simply wore down the Chieftains. Goalie MacKenzie Cronin made some nice stops in net early, but she was peppered with shots all evening and on many of them, there wasn't much she could do.
Taylor Bovardi, who also spent some time at midfield, turned in a great effort defensively, as did her younger sister, Riley, a freshman. Kaylee Lucas also worked extremely hard on that side of the ball.
Masco finally got on the scoreboard with four minutes left. Just like many of their goals this spring, it was a pretty one; Emmy Clark received a pass in transition and found a cutting Bella Juliano who beat the goalie one-on-one to help her team avoid the shutout. Clark then added one more goal in the final minute when she stole a pass in the attacking zone and ripped the twine.
It was a tough way to go out for a team that had strung together another fantastic season, but it was simply one of those matchups where they lost to the better team. The Chieftains wave goodbye to 10 seniors — Jolie Dalton, Liza Brockelman, Lucas, Gabby O'Connell, Ava Pelletier, Perl Defeo, Katelyn Caffrey, Allie Baker, Lily Conway and Olivia White — all of whom will certainly be missed.
"I hate not being able to go the next round with those seniors, but I thought we had a great season," said Lopes. "We ended the regular season at 14-6, I got most of the girls coming back and I was very happy with their season. I think they were an incredible team, incredible group of girls across the board."