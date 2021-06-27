BOXFORD -- Seven minutes into Sunday's Division 1 North girls lacrosse championship between the section's top two teams, unbeatens Masconomet and Chelmsford, neither team had scored.
But when Lions forward Julia Pitts finally found the back of the net with just under five minutes to play in the opening frame, the visitors were off and running.
They proceeded to pump in three more unanswered markers before the quarter ended, increased that lead to six at the break, and cruised to the finish line for a 15-7 triumph over the top seeded Chieftains.
While Chelmsford -- which will now head to Franklin Tuesday for a state semifinal bout -- certainly thrived at times on the offensive end, it was their defense that truly made the difference. Not only was goalie Morgan Wright snagging impressive save after impressive save, but the collective unit in front of her effectively shut down Masco's biggest scoring threats time and time again.
"They came out hot and put a lot of goals in early in the game ... and we put ourselves into a hole," said Masconomet head coach Paige Rogers, who wrapped up her first season at the helm with a 16-1 record. "Then the rest of the game was chipping away at that hole, so not our best start. But we kept going and made it as close as we could.
"Their goalie was unbelievable," she added. "I give her a lot of credit. When we had the ball good things happened, but we had to get the ball on the draw to produce plays."
Masconomet did win their share of draws in the circle but the vast majority went to the visitors, who were able to capitalize quickly on the other end.
Pitts had a hat trick in the opening half, helping her squad build a 7-1 at intermission. Sophomore Bella Juliano (3 goals) scored the only Chieftains goal of the opening half, that one coming on a free position shot with 5:46 to play and her team down 6-0.
Masco had other chances to score, but the shots were either thwarted by a slew of Chelmsford sticks before being directed towards goal, or swallowed up by the quick-handed Wright between the posts.
"Our defense has been great us all year," said Chelmsford head coach Julie Olivier, whose team was the No. 2 seed behind Masco. "They've only had two games where they've allowed 10 goals and we just kind of shut them down; they really played out of their minds. Our goalie played a great game, too. I don't know how many saves she had, but she was outstanding in the first half."
Chelmsford struck first in the third quarter as well to increase their lead to seven, but Masco did show signs of life after that. Juliano and Emma Flynn (2 goals) traded goals twice to help the Chieftains climb to within five (9-4). They nearly made it 11-5 a few minutes later, but the shot was wiped away on a crease violation. By that time, the visiting Lions were comfortably in control.
Masconomet's Morgan Bovardi, who took a shot to the head in the first half before returning shortly thereafter, also scored a goal in the setback, as did Emmy Clark. Assists went to Jolie Dalton and Flynn, while goalie Bitsy King performed well, especially considering how many shots she faced throughout the contest.
It was a tough way to go down for Masco, which, like Chelmsford, came into the game with a perfect record. But it was still a tremendous run for the Northeastern Conference champs, one that Rogers was rightfully proud of.
"I couldn't ask for anything more," said Rogers. 'I came in with a good group of girls who were great before me, and they ended even better. I can't say anything negative about these girls; they worked hard all season and are one of the best groups I've ever been with. They're just phenomenal."
Masco waves goodbye to six talented, hard working seniors -- Bovardi, Sarah Reblin, Robin Seymour, Issy Verrier, Sophie McNally and Flynn -- but will return plenty of gifted and driven underclassmen as they aim to continue their prolonged success next spring.