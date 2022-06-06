BOXFORD — To be the best, you have to beat the best. For the Masconomet girls tennis team, that mentality has helped turn another successful season into an utterly dominant one while building their confidence heading into Division 2 state competition.
After running the regular season table in the Northeastern Conference, Masco wrapped up a perfect campaign with convincing wins over out-of-conference powers Manchester Essex, Lynnfield, Newburyport and Hamilton-Wenham. It was those final clashes against their former Cape Ann League rivals that truly made the Chieftains believe they were state championship contenders.
It's only one round, but Monday afternoon's 5-0 victory over Danvers in the Round of 32 should only help with that confidence moving forward for unbeaten Masconomet (now 16-0).
"We just didn't have that (high) level of competition during the regular season. It was kind of like, 'Are we really that good? We don't really know'," said Chieftains' head coach Kathy Farnham. "But when we won all four (against Manchester, Newburyport, Lynnfield and H-W), it was great for the girls confidence to actually see that they can compete against top teams and can win. It was really just confirmation for them and for all of us that we were really good."
Really good they are.
Starting at the top of the lineup, junior Kendall Skulley holds down the first singles slot with consistency, poise and skill. She was named the NEC's MVP for the second straight year on Monday and followed that up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Danvers' Madison Savage.
Skulley's younger sister, Teagan, burst onto the varsity scene this year as Masco's No. 2 singles player and has performed extremely well in that slot. She, too, took her match in convincing fashion Monday, winning 6-2, 6-0 over Falcons' Abby Lyman.
At No. 3 singles, Nina Klink moved down from her No. 2 slot a year ago and hasn't missed a beat. She's been tremendous all season and earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Tinkham in her tourney opener.
Having a player as skilled as Klink hold down that No. 3 spot is a luxury not many teams have; realistically, she'd probably be playing up a slot or two on most local teams.
"She's fantastic," said Farnham, her team seeded fourth in the Division 2 tournament. "Nina's so overpowering, insanely great, and really has just done so well at No. 3."
In doubles, Farnham has two reliable duos that once again came through in Monday's playoff opener.
Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink, another freshman (and Nina's sister), secured a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Jenny Patel and Sophie Sanidas, while Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni beat Kelly Huynh and Ava Nadeau, 6-1, 6-2.
Masconomet moves on to host Oliver Ames (a 3-2 winner over Marblehead Monday) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the Div. 2 Sweet 16.
All seven varsity starters have honed their skills since a young age, and it's certainly paying off at the varsity level now.
"All seven of them were trained by the Dunn's at Northeast Tennis (Center in nearby Middleton), and that's kind of a big deal," said Farnham. "Their form is similar and our No. 3 (Klink) went to the (Manchester Athletic Club) for extra work, too. So they've all had great training and have been at it since they were five years old. I've never seen that here at Masconomet."
To add to their uniqueness and comradery, all three captains — Kathryn Gatewood, Lauren Calabrese and Anna Storm — are technically on the JV squad. Each of them have appeared in varsity matches at one point or another and performed well, but they happily take a back seat to the regular top seven and have showed nothing but support and dedication all season long.
"It's just a great group of girls," added Farnham. "Historically, my kids played Masco tennis, my son's 30, and I've never seen a team like this; never, for boys or girls. They just came in out of COVID ready to go.
"They're taking it one match at a time," she continued. "They're really excited, saying 'We could win it', but the focus stays on this match, this point and not getting ahead of yourself. Let's just stay here, focus here and see where it takes us."