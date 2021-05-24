Masco girls tennis tops Marblehead to remain unbeaten

MARBLEHEAD — Masconomet girls tennis coach Kathy Farnham admittedly had tempered expectations heading into the 2021 spring season, and rightfully so.
The Chieftains, along with the rest of the local high school tennis scene, hadn't played a competitive match in nearly two years after the 2020 campaign was wiped away due to COVID. That meant an entire graduating class missed out on their senior year, and a once-freshmen class had yet to play a varsity match.
But after just one practice, Farnham realized just how special her new group was. Not only were her top three singles players all new to the varsity level as sophomores, but they could all seriously play. That, along with a true camaraderie and level-headedness surrounding the team, has allowed Masco to win all of their matches thus far.
Most recently, the Chieftains topped a worthy Marblehead team, 3-2, on Monday afternoon, for the second time this season. Now, a Northeastern Conference regular season crown is in their sights in just their first year in the league.
"It's the biggest test we have," Farnham said of their match against Marblehead, whom they also beat, 3-2, in the season opener a few weeks back. The Chieftains are now 8-0 on the season.
"The real story is six of our girls were trained at Northeast (Tennis Center in Middleton). Four of them couldn't play last year as freshmen, so they come on here as sophomores and I'm like, 'Who are these girls?'. The work (Northeast Tennis Center) has done with these girls is unbelievable. They're styles are so similar, they all have beautiful strokes; they're just great players, great people, have a great work ethic, they're team players ... it's really like a coach's dream."
Those girls, Kendall Skulley (first singles), Nina Klink (second singles), Shaylee Moreno (third singles), Ella Ghamabegan and Chloe Ahern (first doubles), and Angelina Shanahan (second doubles) have been training at Northeast under the tutelage of general manager Bill Dunn and Co. since they were little, regularly competing year round to fine tune their game. Against a strong Marblehead team their skill sets shined bright.
Skulley won her match, 6-2, 6-2, over the talented Jessie Munroe, Moreno came out on top over Cannan Whittier by the same score, and Ghamabegan filled in for Klink, who was recovering from her second COVID vaccine shot, at third singles and beat Tess Keaney 6-4, 6-2. That latter match wound up deciding the team result, as the two players went back and forth for nearly two hours before a winner was crowned.
"It always seems to come down to third singles," said Farnham. "And we had a different player in there today so huge triumph for our No. 3 (Ghamabegan) who's a senior captain; very proud of her."
Marblehead took both doubles matches, as Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur remained undefeated on the season with a 6-1, 6-1 decision at first doubles, while Leah Saulnier and Ava Ullian took their bout, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
"Lauren and Emily have been crushing the conference," said Marblehead head coach Tracy Ackerman. "They're phenomenal at the net; Emily's got great reach and puts it away and they were just on fire today."
Marblehead has just two losses on the season, both to Masco, and have all the pieces to make some noise come tournament time.
On the other side, Masco will look to build around its young talent at the top and make a deep tournament run themselves. After missing an entire season a year ago, there's certainly some added buzz surrounding the talented team this spring.
"I just can't say enough about them and I'm grateful they're all nice girls and they just love the camaraderie," said Farnham. "They like to win of course, but they love the socialness of it all. And after a year of isolation it's just such a triumph to see them back out here and really enjoying themselves. They just want to win and we're taking it match by match."