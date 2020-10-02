SALEM — The Masconomet High School golf team couldn't have asked for a better start to the fall in their first season as a member of the Northeastern Conference.
After taking care of a solid Swampscott team on Thursday afternoon, the Chieftains traveled to Olde Salem Greens to take on the Witches of Salem High 24 hours later. Despite most of their roster never having stepped foot on the challenging municipal layout, Masco came to play, taking five of the eight matches en route to their second win in as many days.
The somewhat lopsided final score (47.5-24.5) didn't reflect the competitiveness of the bout, however, as Salem drew even in three of the matches and the play at the top of the lineup was particularly impressive on both sides.
"I thought the kids did a great job," said Masconomet head coach Kathy Natale. "It's a new format for us so we're still getting used to it with the match play rather than quota (points); it's completely different playing against a person not a course but they're really enjoying it.
"We used to play them years ago with non league matches," added Salem coach Tom Doyle, "but it's a great addition to our league and what great kids they have there and what a great program they have."
Starting at the top of the lineup, Masco's Hadyn Kornusky and Salem's Ethan Doyle tied their match 4.5-4.5 to get things started. In the No. 2 slot, Masco's Chris O'Grady topped Salem's Bobby Jellison, 5.5-3.5, but it was the latter linksmen who turned in the shot of the day.
After piping his drive close to 300 yards on the ninth and final hole, a short par 4, Jellison opted to go with the putter from just off the front side of the green. His roll was pure, and the putt dropped in from about 30 feet for an eagle. Jellison says it was the first time he ever eagled the hole, although he did drive it to the back side of the green earlier this season.
"I was very fortunate to get there for the ninth hole, I hadn't watch (Jellison) play much (on Friday) but I went up to watch him finish on the ninth and saw him drive it just short," said coach Doyle. "I actually took out (his phone) to take a video hoping that he would throw it in there and wow; shot of the day for sure."
Moving down the lineup, Masco's Tommy Sacco — a transfer from St. John's Prep — topped Salem's Joe Parr, 7-2; Masco's Tucker Leary tied Salem's Brady Tremblay, 4.5-4.5; Masco's Parker DeFeo tied Salem's Jon Wasserman; Masco's Luigi Nuzzolo beat Salem's Jack Doyle, 7-2; Masco's Tyler Feldberg bested Salem's Jayren Romero, 6.5-2.5; and Masco's Julia Tremblay got the best of Salem's Andre Noonan, 8-1.
"We had the same top six kids the last two days and switched out the last two so we got a chance for more people to play," said Natale. "They've having fun out there and they have a lot of energy because they've been sitting in front of a computer all day, so we're just happy to be out here.
"I thought Chris O'Grady played really well, shooting a 37, Tommy Sacco shot a 36 and Hadyn (Kornusky) shot 37. So my top three have been in the 30s both rounds which is great. We have some depth as well so I'm really pleased about that."
The Chieftains boast a roster compiled of five seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and two freshman, which Natale says is a nice spread for the program. Numerous Masco players commented on the challenges the course presented, with Natale adding that Salem players were terrific in giving tips and helping their opponents on where to hit there shots — especially with the high number of blind shots throughout the track.
"There was a lot of sportsmanship being showed out there today which we were very pleased about," said Natale.
"It was great to finally get out there and compete and just to see the kids out there playing again and give them something is a beautiful thing," added Doyle.