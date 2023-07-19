Everything seems to have come full circle for Middleton's Jalen Aho.
A graduate of Masconomet Regional High in 2014, Aho went off to study at UMass Amherst before returning to the North Shore to settle down and start his career. The Chieftains' community has always held a special place in his heart, so joining their educational staff as a middle school teacher was a no-brainer.
Since then, he's also held coaching positions for JV volleyball, freshman softball, JV boys lacrosse and JV/freshman boys hoop at Masco. Now, he's ready to take the next step.
Aho was recently hired as the new Masconomet girls varsity basketball coach, replacing Todd Sundstrom. Eager to get started, the 28-year-old hopes to quickly establish a winning culture at his alma mater.
"Last year I took more of an investment with helping out at the varsity level and realized that I loved working with that age group and coaching those girls," said Aho. "I felt as though I could definitely help rebuild the program, and when the head position opened up right in my back yard it felt like the right opportunity.
"Returning to my roots, teaching there and coaching there, I've really connected with the girls and love the sport."
Aho takes over a program that has endured quite a bit of turn around in recent years. Following the departure of longtime coach Bob Romeo, Shannon Kirwan took over for a brief stint before Sundstrom led the team for the 2022-23 campaign. Despite the lack of continuity, Masco has still managed to comfortably qualify for the state tournament in each of the past five seasons (and more than 30-plus consecutive seasons going back to the 1980s).
In seizing the helm, Aho's first order of business is to work closely with the tri-town's youth hoops programs to ensure his players are well prepared for the varsity level when the time comes.
"I've seen the numbers diminish and I think that starts with a connection with the youth coaches, or lack thereof," said Aho. "I plan to lay out a blueprint to make sure coaches and girls are having success at the youth level and are also enjoying the sport."
Second on Aho's list is to establish a positive yet challenging culture in which his players can feel comfortable and confident.
"My job (he runs the student support center at Masco middle school) specializes in creating phycological safety and a positive culture," explained Aho. "I hope to change the culture so the girls are feeling supported, engaged and challenged. I want them to feel comfortable and together as a unit."
From an X's and O's standpoint Aho doesn't want to give away too much. But he did say that he's an up-tempo type coach who "believes in a high pressure defensive system" while speeding the game up. Having coached at the feeder levels for a few years now, Aho has also had the luxury of building relationships with many of the players he will be leading this coming winter.
"With Masco, traditionally we've had a lot of soccer players and standout athletes so I want to put them in position to play an athletic game, a game of speed," he said. "We're going to live and die in transition and push the ball in the open court."
Aho has also started an all-girl weight lifting program at the school, with sessions currently being held every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. It's something he hopes to carry into the school year and continue to build as he digs his teeth in as a varsity coach.
"As someone that coaches three seasons and has availability to the weight room, this is kind of a pilot but the goal is to roll over to an all-year program," said Aho. "We'll work on getting comfortable in the weight room, work on form and getting the benefits of injury prevention while building on athletic capabilities."
The winter season is still months away, but Aho is already attacking the looming campaign head on with big plans for the future of Masconomet girls hoop.