The 41st Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championship came to a thrilling conclusion Thursday afternoon at Sandy Burr Country Club. Unfortunately for Masconomet graduate Hadyn Kornusky, he wasn't able to close the gap on the tight leaderboard.
It was Zachary Miller of Quail Ridge who took the title with a 71-68-139 (1-under par) for his two days, narrowly edging out three other players at even par.
Kornusky, who will play for the Endicott College golf team beginning this fall, strung together an impressive opening round 70 (even par) on Wednesday to find himself right in the thick of it. But the course proved to provide a tougher test in Thursday's finale, with higher scorecards across the board.
Kornusky battled his way to a 77, with a mixed bag of scores including three birdies, seven pars, six bogeys and two double bogeys. His cumulative two-day number of 147 landed him in a tie for 34th overall.
Salem's Ethan Doyle had also made the one-day cut line with an opening round 73, but he followed that up with an 80 on Thursday to finish in a tie for 57th.