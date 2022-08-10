Following a successful post graduate year at Bridgton Academy, Hadyn Kornusky rolled into the summer months with big plans for his golf game.
The former Masconomet standout had been playing well, but still fell short in competitive qualifying bids for the Massachusetts Amateur, the Massachusetts Open and the US Amateur. Finding time to further hone his skills amidst a hectic summer work schedule hasn't been easy, but Kornusky finally broke through back in July, recording a 5-over par at Haverhill's Crystal Lake to officially qualify for his first big tournament of the season: the 41st Massachusetts Amateur Public Links Championship.
Held at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland as part of Mass Golf's summer circuit, Kornusky took to the tee with confidence in Wednesday's opener. He fired an even-par 70 to land in a tie for ninth place after Day 1 and easily make the cut for Thursday's finale.
"I was pretty happy that I got to play in the pub links," said Kornusky, a former Salem News all-star who carried a nine-hole stroke average of 37.75 during his senior campaign back in 2020. He currently plays out of Beverly Golf & Tennis.
"I've just been trying to find time on Mondays and Tuesdays when my work load is a little lighter to get out there and spend time on the range when I can. It's my first time playing (in the public links tournament) and I think I have a shot tomorrow. As long as nobody goes ballistic I like my chances."
In order to compete in the Public Links you have to have a 12 handicap or better. Coming in at a 2, Kornusky easily checked that box. All he had to do was go low enough at his local qualifier at Crystal Lake and he would be in the field.
Once he did that, Kornusky immediately felt comfortable with host site Sandy Burr. He had played a junior event there two years back and felt that the course suited his game well.
"It's in great shape. The greens are rolling really quick and it's green everywhere that matters," said Kornusky. "I'm a pretty long hitter and the course isn't too long, so I kind of overpowered it at times. I didn't hit many greens with my wedges even though I was expecting to, but my short game was there all day helping me save par over and over. Hopefully tomorrow I can hit a couple more greens and set up more birdie chances."
Kornusky did have two birdies on the day to go with two bogeys and 14 pars, but he hopes for a few more on Thursday. He's currently just two strokes back of leaders Liam Gill (Highfields Golf and Country Club) and Nathan Patterson (Northampton Country Club) and will tee off at 9:50 on Thursday morning with aspirations of closing that gap.
"I was really liking the idea of coming in at 1-under par (on Wednesday) and I birdied 17 to get to that number," explained Kornusky. "But I ended up three-putting the 18th hole which was kind of brutal; I was pretty upset about that. But even par was still a good score and I think two or three under could be in the wheel house for tomorrow."
Regardless of how Kornusky fares in the championship round, he'll head to Endicott in a few weeks and likely provide a nice boost to the golf squad. He plans on studying finance and can't wait to get started.
Also making the cut on Wednesday was former Salem News Golfer of the Year Ethan Doyle. The Salem native and former Witch had some battles with Kornusky during their high school days, and came in at 3-over par 73 in his opener to earn a tie in 34th place.