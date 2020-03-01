Masco gymnasts capture second straight state title

Masconomet junior standout Gracy Mowers had been under the weather all week leading up to Saturday's state gymnastics championship meet at Algonquin Regional High School.
After going out with her team and winning the vault, coming in second in both the bars and floor and winning the all-around, it's safe to say the now two-time state champion could breathe and exhale a big sigh of relief.
Mowers scored a 9.825 on vault, a 9.65 on bars and a 9.575 on floor, finishing with a 37.825 in the all-around for an individual title. Meanwhile, her Chieftains squad earned 148.975 total points to edge out second place Algonquin (144.675) for their second state title in as many seasons.
"I had been sick all week so I was a little nervous for the meet and how I would perform," admitted Mowers. "So I am proud of the outcome. I did have a fall on beam, but other than that I am very happy and I just wanted to help the team in any way."
As for her thoughts on the team's overall triumphant performance?
"It definitely feels amazing," she said. "This team has worked so hard all season and we all have such an amazing bond. We really wanted to come out on top as state champs again, and we all stayed motivated and excited to be out on the floor."
Mowers and the Chieftains couldn't have gotten off to a better start in Saturday's decisive meet.
Beginning the day on vault, perhaps its strongest overall event, Masco was able to build a quick lead on the stiff competition. Mowers of course won the heat, while senior captain Nicole Bonacorso and Mowers' younger sister, Greta, also turned in tremendous outings on vault right out of the gate.
"Everybody just hit it and they looked great," said Chieftains' head coach Alicia Gomes. "They had that fire that you want to see coming in to that first event. Then we had a couple mistakes on bars, a couple mistakes on beam, but they pulled through on floor."
Emma Quirk (second place, 9.525) and Cat DiNanno (8.95) both stood out on beam, while Bonacorso and Kyra Flak were both significant contributors on bars. Quirk also shined on floor (third place, 9.5), as did DiNanno (9.25).
But it was Mowers who ultimately put the deep and talented squad over the hump, wrapping up her junior campaign with one of her best performances to date.
"Gracy's work ethic is something that sets her apart from other athletes and I also think she sets the tone for the whole team," said Gomes. "She's a great athlete but she doesn't just coast on talent. She puts in the work, the hours, and is just 100 percent for the team, loves the team and would do anything for the team. The entire group is like sisters; they just have a great bond, a camaraderie that I've never seen before to be honest."
Gomes also highlighted junior Sarah Aylwin, as well as the irreplaceable leadership from her five seniors: Flak, Bonacorso, DiNanno, Gabbi Wayland and Katerina Cote.
Masconomet won't compete in the upcoming New England tournament, meaning their phenomenal season officially came to a close after the marquee victory.
