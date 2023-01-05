There is no other gymnastics team in Massachusetts like the three-time reigning state champions from Masconomet.
With a number of elite gymnasts on its large roster, coach Alicia Gomes Miffitt’s team has its sights set on winning Title No. 4 this winter.
Coming off of a perfect 7-0 season, the Chieftains will be led by captains Greta Mowers, Brooklyn Odoardi, and Fiona Bolzan. Mowers and Odoardi will compete on vault, balance beam, and floor exercises, while Bolzan does the all-around.
“I mainly concentrate on vault and beam,” said Mowers, who was one of the top scorers for Masconomet’s state semifinalist field hockey squad in the fall. “I enjoy both, but say I’m struggling vaulting: then I’ll pay more attention to doing well on beam until things turn around.
“I think everyone on the team has a common goal to do the best you can,” she added. “The energy we bring every year just keeps increasing as the season goes on, especially near the end when we have the biggest meets. We’re a very close team and really care for each other.”
Gomes Miffitt, a health and physical education teacher at Masconomet, has now only won those three crows in her six years at the school, but previously captured a state title when she was the head coach at Danvers High. She was also an assistant coach at Beverly High when they placed second.
“We’re fortunate to have such great gymnastics facilities in the area that produce high level athletes,” Gomes Miffitt said. “Yellow Jackets Gymnastics Club (in Middleton) has been one of the best facilities in the state since I was a young gymnast, and continues to be. As a high school team we’re able to train there, and this enables us to be safe and smart. The majority of our gymnasts are from Yellow Jackets.”
Mowers has been doing gymnastics all her life, but when she got to high school wanted to try other sports. She’s busy year-round, including outdoor track in the spring, but remains active with her Yellow Jackets club team.
“I think the hardest thing is switching from one sport to another at the start of the season,” Mowers said. “It takes a while getting used to it. High school gymnastics is more for fun that club, but we treat it more seriously at Masco because we’ve been state champs three years in a row. Nobody wants to see that end, but this year it will be different because we have a lot of freshmen out for the team, and while they’re talented it takes a while to get used to how things are done.”
Some of those freshmen who should help the Chieftains include Janey Young (all-around), Kate Mugge (bars, beam, floor), Carly O’Heir (vault), Annalia Desharnais (vault, floor), and Emily Madonna (balance beam, floor). There are also four promising sophomores in Meri Brandt, Nat Cafarelli, and Fallon Eberhardt (each of whom do all-around), as well as Kelsey Thomson on bars and floor.
The talented senior class features Mya Champlain (bars, beam, floor), Maddie Blanchette (floor) and Lauren Mugge (floor, beam). Heading up the juniors is 2022 All-Around state individual champion Bella Musiura and vaulter Kenna Miyazaki.
“We’re focusing on putting in our best effort every day in practice and enjoying the process,” said Gomes Miffitt.
