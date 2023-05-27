It's tournament time on the tennis courts for our North Shore representatives.
The MIAA released its annual state brackets on Saturday, and a number of local teams appear to have what it takes to make deep runs.
On the girls side, both Masconomet (Division 2) and Hamilton-Wenham (Division 4) turned in phenomenal regular season campaigns as they attempt to repeat as state champs. The boys have some talented squads as well, including a one-loss St. John's Prep team that's seeded near the top of their draw.
Here's a breakdown by division for all the looming action.
Division 1 boys
Top seed: Brookline (19-0)
Local teams: St. John's Prep (No. 2 at 17-1)
The Eagles are the lone local squad in this field and have as good a shot as anyone to finish as the last team standing. The Catholic Conference champions' only loss came in a 3-2 defeat to Lexington. They'll open things up with a home bout against the winner of Weymouth and Durfee, and while they'll certainly have to go through some tough opponents, they wouldn't see top-seeded Brookline until the finals.
Paul Neal and Jack Prokopis have been stellar in the top two singles slots for the Eagles, while the doubles teams of Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee have also shone.
Division 1 girls
Top seed: Boston Latin (16-0)
Local teams: Beverly (No. 31 at 8-8); Peabody (No. 35 at 8-6)
The Panthers will host No. 34 Malden Wednesday in a preliminary round contest (4 p.m.) for the right to play No. 2 Acton-Boxborough in the first round. Peabody sits on the same side of the bracket and will head to No. 30 Algonquin Wednesday at the same time, with the winner drawing No. 3 Lincoln-Sudbury in the Round of 32.
Division 2 boys
Top seed: Duxbury (18-1)
Local teams: Marblehead (No. 9 at 15-3); Masconomet (No. 33 at 8-7)
Marblehead had itself a tremendous regular season, going unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play and recording a couple of impressive non-league wins. Junior first singles star Mika Garber will look to lead the Magicians on a deep playoff run, which begins at home against No. 24 Oliver Ames (time and date TBD). The Magicians would likely have to go through top-seeded Duxbury in the Elite 8 to stay alive late.
Masco also sits on that side of the draw and will begin at No. 32 Whitman-Hanson Wednesday (4 p.m.). Should they win, they'd have their hands full with Duxbury in Round 2.
Division 2 girls
Top seed: Bishop Stang (18-0)
Local teams: Masconomet (No. 4 at 15-0); Bishop Fenwick (No. 12 at 13-2); Marblehead (No. 20 at 13-5); Danvers (No. 23 at 11-5).
Masco has the luxury of bringing everyone back from last year's Division 2 state championship roster, and they're poised to defend their crown. The Chieftains are fresh off an impressive win over defending Division 3 state champion Newburyport; Kendall Skulley, Nina Klink and Teagan Skulley man the top three singles slots, with Shaylee Moreno/Maya Klink and Chloe Ahern/Taylor Mastrogiovanni dominating doubles.
Masco has a bye before taking on the winner of No. 29 Tewksbury and No. 36 Nashoba. Top seed Bishop Stang is on their side of the draw.
Bishop Fenwick also had a fantastic regular season and were rewarded with a first round bye. The Crusaders will host Falmouth (time and date TBD) and will likely run into Masco if they advance through two rounds.
Marblehead is right above Fenwick in the draw. The Magicians will head to No. 13 Milton (time and date TBD) and would likely see Masco in the Sweet 16.
On the other side of the bracket, Danvers will hit the road to take on Notre Dame Hingham (No. 10 seed) in the Round of 32. Second seeded Longmeadow also lies on this side of the draw.
Division 3 boys
Top seed: Wayland (8-6)
Local teams: Swampscott (No. 16 at 9-6)
The Big Blue earned a bye and will host No. 17 Pembroke in the Round of 32 (time and date TBD). Should they win, they'd more than likely draw top-seeded Wayland in the Sweet 16.
Division 3 girls
Top seed: Weston (6-8)
Local teams: Swampscott (No. 14 at 8-7)
The Big Blue will host a first round clash against No. 19 Whittinsville Christian (time and date TBD). No. 3 seed Dover-Sherborn would likely await in the Sweet 16, while No. 2 seed Newburyport lies on the top of the draw.
Division 4 boys
Top seed: Weston (16-0)
Local teams: Hamilton-Wenham (No. 4 at 13-5); Ipswich (No. 28 at 3-9)
The Generals are talented and boast depth. From first singles standout Will Gern down to second doubles, they're well equipped to advance back to the state semifinals, or further, this spring. The journey begins against No. 29 Joseph Case (time and date TBD), and they wouldn't see No. 1 and unbeaten Weston until the state semifinals.
Ipswich snuck in due to strength of schedule and will travel to No. 5 Rockland (time and date TBD) to open things up.
Division 4 girls
Top seed: Hamilton-Wenham (17-1)
Other local teams: Ipswich (No. 11 at 6-7)
The defending state champion Generals are once again the team to beat, led by singles stars Sky Jara, Naomi Provost and Chloe Gern as well as two experienced doubles tandems. Head coach Joe Maher's group will await the winner of No. 32 Mt. Everett Regional and No. 33 Clinton. Cape Ann League rival Manchester Essex lies on the other side of the draw at No. 2, with teams like Lynnfield and Uxbridge (18-0) also posing threats.
Ipswich earned a bye and will take on CAL rival Rockport, the No. 22 seed, in the Round of 32. The winner gets the winner of No. 6 Mt. Greylock and No. 17 Tyngsborough/No. 38 Littleton.