BEVERLY — In a manner of speaking, the Masconomet girls soccer team worked from the outside in to turn Beverly High’s defense inside out.
The Chieftains became the first team to score a goal on the Panthers in nearly a calendar year on Tuesday afternoon. The visitors controlled the second half and rallied for a 3-2 win in a battle between Northeastern Conference unbeatens at Frank Forti Field.
Trailing by one entering the second half, Masco (4-0-1) scored twice in the third quarter and then held the fort defensively to hand Beverly (4-1) its first loss of the 2020 season. Junior middy Alex Woodland netted the game-winner in the 59th minute when a free kick served up by Carissa Scannell hit a Panther defender in the face and bounced around the box before finding Woodland’s foot for the finish.
“Sometimes you get that lucky bounce,” said Masco coach Alison Lecesse, who was very happy to see her team regain composure after falling behind in the first half. “We possessed the ball a lot. Beverly was very good at stepping up and cutting off that last pass. We were able to move the ball quickly and we put it away when we could.”
Senior Morgan Bovardi scored twice for the Chieftains. She broke up up the right side on a feed from her younger sister Taylor and finished in the 8th minute to end Beverly’s season long shutout streak at 328 minutes of game action.
Bovardi then hooked up with Elena Lindonen for the prettiest goal of the afternoon to tie the game in the 51st minute. Lindonen carried into the box on the right side then sent a perfect centering pass behind her to T-up Bovardi for a roaring finish.
“Elena gets to balls you wouldn’t expect anyone to be able to get to,” said Lecesse. “Facing the goal and coming across, that’s one of the toughest balls to defend. Elena and Morgan did a great job with it. They’ve had a great connection all year. They works levels are phenomenal.”
Beverly got 13 saves from senior keeper Sydney Anderson and generally played pretty good defense. The fact is Masconomet has the talent and depth up front to test any team and to put goals on the board even against near flawless defense.
“It’s hard to work on defense when you’re not playing defensive games and up until now we haven’t had to do it,” said Beverly coach Samantha Charest. “It’s been a sound unit for us and they’re going to better for having played a game like this.”
The Panthers rallied to grab the lead after falling behind in the first. Sarah Hall put away a rocket of a shot to draw even at the 29 minute mark; off the ensuing kickoff, Kayleigh Crowell made a run that created a rebound chance buried by Grace Gonzalez and suddenly the hosts led, 2-1.
“Before our girls could even figure out what happened, they’d put a second one away,” said Lecesse.
Though the lead didn’t last, Beverly controlled the rest of the second quarter with solid play up top from Sam Carnevale and Lia Whitehair. In the waning moment of the fourth, Hall had another blast from the 12-yard line saved by Masco keeper Marcy Clapp and Crowell dribbled deep inside the box only to see her bid at the tying goal trickle wide.
“We had some very good passing and accuracy in glimpses, we just didn’t put it together for a full 80 minutes,” said Charest. “When you put two away on Masco you kind of want to sit back and try to sustain the lead and have it be enough, but I had a feeling it wouldn’t be. We lost our marks a couple of times and Masco’s a proactive team with fantastic movement that will take advantage.”
Lauren Hanson led the stout defensive effort for the Chieftains with Charlotte Meixsell and Kylie Dumont also doing an outstanding job on Beverly’s dangerous strikers.