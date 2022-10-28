BOXFORD — As Masconomet football coach Gavin Monagle put it following Friday night's regular season finale against Swampscott: "We'll take an NEC win any day of the week; they're hard to get, so we appreciate whenever we can get them."
That's probably the best way to look at things after the Chieftains held on for an ugly, 7-0 victory over the Big Blue on a frigid evening in Boxford.
The victory gave Monagle his 100th career triumph as a head coach, with 41 victories in his eight seasons at Masconomet and 59 from his previous stop as the 11-year boss at Dom Savio.
"I feels great," said Monagle. "It feels pretty cool; I just think of all the kids we've had over the years here at Masco. I've been blessed with a lot of good football players and good kids. In my early years we started with not many kids and built it up pretty good and had a nice run there for a bunch of years, so it's been great."
Not only was it a grind-it-out, oftentimes sloppy clash between two physical squads, but the contest's lone touchdown came on a somewhat controversial play.
Receiving a handoff from the 1-yard line midway through the second quarter, Chieftains' senior Owen Barrett leaped over the goal line for six. The play was eerily similar to one that Swampscott was called for a penalty on during last year's Division 5 Super Bowl against North Reading. Big Blue head coach Bob Serino felt there should have been a whistle this time around, too.
"I don't think you'll ever hear me whine or put up excuses in my football career," said Serino, "but when everybody on national TV sees our quarterback hurdle a player last year in the Super Bowl (and get whistled for a penalty), and then they hurdle somebody in the end zone and they don't want to correct the call, it's pathetic.
"Do I think it should be a penalty? No," Serino continued. "But if it is you have to call it."
Implementing a ground-and-pound game plan, the Chieftains ran the ball a total of 48 times in the cold temperatures while quarterback Matt Richardson attempted just 10 passes for 15 yards.
Lead back Will Shannon led the charge with 24 totes for 119 yards, picking up chunk gains both up the middle and to the outside. In running the ball effectively, Masco was able to eat up a ton of the game clock, especially in the opening half as Swampscott ran just 15 plays from scrimmage before intermission.
"That was the game plan; (Swampscott) did a good job of covering our guys and we just couldn't click like we wanted to throwing the ball," said Monagle. "The continuity from pass to run wasn't great for us. But the guys up front did a great job; they all worked together as a team and complimented each other well."
Swampscott had their chances at paydirt, too, however.
On their first possession of the third quarter, the Big Blue moved the ball deep into Chieftains territory, only to turn it over on downs at the 14. Their defense also came up with some huge stops, including a fumble recovery in the second and a late interception in the fourth.
Swampscott even had the ball four times in the fourth quarter alone as they looked for the equalizing score, but turned it over twice on interceptions from Shannon and Barrett. Shannon's pick was taken back 45 yards for a touchdown, but was called back on a block in the back at the 2-yard line that ultimately kept them out of the end zone.
Masco eventually got a big time sack from Tyler McMahon before Barrett snared the pick on one last Swampscott heave to effectively end the contest.
"We have to put points on the board: bottom line," said Serino. "We play in a very tough conference and we don't want to change that; we like the conference we're in. The kids came out to play tonight (and) the defense did their job, but we have to point points up to win games."
Swampscott entered the night as the No. 15 seed in Division 5. It remains to be seen if Friday's loss will drop them below the top 16 playoff teams.
As for Masconomet, which was at No. 11 in Division 3 prior to the win, earning a playoff home opener is now unlikely, but not out of the question. But the goal was to come out with a win against a feisty Swampscott squad, and that's exactly what Monagle's group was able to accomplish.
"The kids are happy ... everyone's happy," said Monagle. "I just told the guys, especially the seniors that lost to them last year, that this is the last shot at Swampscott so let's go out and get a win. Everything else will take care of itself."
Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0
at Masconomet Regional High
Swampscott (3-5);0;0;0;0;0
Masconomet (5-3);0;7;0;0;7
Scoring summary
M- Owen Barrett 1 run (Cooper Easley kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jason Codispoti 11-23, Elijah Burns 1-3, Zack Ryan 7 (-9); Masconomet — Will Shannon 24-119, Sam Nadworny 9-61, Matt Richardson 12-44, Owen Barrett 3-5.
PASSING: Swampscott — Ryan 7-19-72-0-2; Masconomet — Richardson 4-10-15-0-1.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Burns 6-50, Nick Paradise 1-22; Masconomet — Barrett 4-15.