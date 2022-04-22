BOXFORD — Defense can make the difference, especially in a tight game, and that was the case Friday morning when Masco pitcher Amber Goudreau and Gloucester's Cameron Carroll battled.
The visiting Fishermen came up with some defensive gems that proved to be the difference in the 4-2 victory.
It was scoreless for the first three innings before Gloucester got on the board with one run in the top of the fourth. Riley Thibodeau, who had three singles, led off with a hit up the middle and Carroll helped her self with a bloop single that fell in when the wind carried it. Ashley Aiello loaded the bases with an infield hit, and Corina Russo worked a walk to force in a run. Goudreau struck out the next three batters to escape without further damage.
"Amber keeps getting better and better with each game," said Chieftains first year coach Joe Ciccarello. "Gloucester is a really good team, and we gave them too much on defense."
Masco wasted no time tying it up in the home half of the fourth when Natalie Nolan beat out a bunt single and Maggie Caron followed with a double to drive her in. Caron took third base on the throw to the plate, but was out trying to score on a grounder back to the mound by Sarah Green. Carroll thew to catcher Chloe DeGaspe Beaubien, who put the tag on the sliding Caron, and the next batter popped up to end what had started out as a very promising inning.
Gloucester took the lead for good in the fifth with two runs on three hits and an error. Natalie Aiello started it off with a double, stole third, and scored on a fielder's choice,. Goudreau fielded a ball back to the circle and threw home in time, but the ball was dropped. Thibodeau ripped an RBI single to left, and Carroll's fly ball was dropped, but DeGaspe Beaubien threw out courtesy runner Jenna Hufnagle for the second out. Ashley Aiello delivered a triple to deep left field, but Goudreau got the next hitter to ground out to end the inning.
"We really stepped it up and made enough plays to win," said Gloucester coach Bryan Aiello. "When the bats weren't going well we went with small ball to get runs. I'm proud of the girls for executing very well. We're over the .500 mark now (4-3) and have two good wins in a row against strong teams, Masconomet and North Reading.
"We really miss not having our best hitter Hufnagle's bat in the lineup. She broke her finger, and will be gone another three to four weeks. This was a pitcher's duel, and we were able to make some timely plays to win. Ashley nearly put that one out of here, and did a great job at third base."
Aiello made a diving catch on Mia Theberge's bunt in the second inning, caught a high pop up that the tricky wind was taking in another direction, and threw out Nolan in the sixth on a hard grounder down the third base line. The Fishermen added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on DeGaspe Beaubien's double, Thibodeau's bloop single, and a sacrifice fly by Carroll.
Goudreau scattered eight hits, walked one, and struck out 10 while Carroll gave up only two hits and a pair of walks while punching out nine. Masco added a run in the seventh without getting a hit. Kate Love started things off with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch.
"I told the girls this is part of the maturation process for our program," said Ciccarello. "There will be tough games like this, and we'll be on the losing end sometimes. To win they have to learn how to deal with it. We went down fighting against a really good team. It hurts in games like this not having Sam Serio's bat in the lineup. She's out with a concussion suffered in the Danvers game. The difference in this one was we gave them too much."
Masco is now 5-2 with only one loss in the NEC while Gloucester has two (Peabody and Danvers). The lone team without a league loss is Peabody.