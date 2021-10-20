BOXFORD — Each fall the St. John’s Prep and Masconomet soccer teams schedule a regular season match against one another, and seemingly every clash between those two North Shore powers is a competitive one.
Wednesday’s later-than-usual bout on the grass in Boxford was no different — besides the fact that for the first time in 11 years there was a new end result.
This time, James Toleos’ first half goal was the difference in a 1-0 Masco triumph. The Chieftains’ most impressive victory of the season bumped their record to 15-0.
“There’s a lot of alumni that have wanted to win this game, so I’m happy for the program to have done this,” said Masco head coach Jared Scarpaci. “They get up for this game. They left it all on the line and I think St. John’s did, too.
“There’s a lot of guys that play club (soccer) together who live in Middleton, Boxford or Topsfield, so they know each other and I think it’s just a fun game for them to play, even when we’re on the losing end. But it was nice to get the win.”
Toleos’ game-winner came 13 minutes in when Sam Brockelman lined up a free kick and crossed it perfectly into the box. An untouched Toleos ran in and tapped it home easily to an empty right side of the net.
The decisive marker was all too familiar for the Prep, who have admittedly struggled on set pieces (free kicks, corners, etc.) all season.
“I thought my team’s effort today was awesome. They worked their tails off (and) matched Masco’s intensity the whole game,” said Prep (8-4-3) coach Dave Crowell. “We just had one big mistake on that free kick where it looked like we could’ve gotten a head on the ball and didn’t. They took (the free kick) quickly and we weren’t focused, weren’t ready.
“We knew it was probably going to be a one-goal game one way or the other, and we made that mistake and they punished us.”
Still, it never really felt like an uphill battle for St. John’s. The Eagles had plenty of chances, but more often than not they were hesitant to let loose on net. In the first half alone both Callum Rigby and Alex Borkland got shots off, but Rigby’s was swallowed up by Masco keeper Kevin Pelletier and Borkland’s sailed just high.
“Two demons have haunted us all year: we can’t score and we give up goals on free kicks or corners,” said Crowell. “When we have the window to shoot we don’t shoot; we want to take the extra touch ... honestly, I’m not sure what it is, but we have opportunities and we don’t shoot.”
The Masco defense also deserves a lot of credit. Pelletier was steady in net and guys like Simon Berents, Eoin O’Brien, Zach Peterson and Harry Sorenson held it down in the back.
The Chieftains midfield play was also fantastic despite utilizing a four-man middle compared to five for the Eagles. Masco won the 50-50 battle and overall had a visible, albeit it slight, advantage in overall possession.
“I think we had more opportunities to score than they did andkept possession more than they did,” said Scarpaci. “If not, was probably like 51-49 (percent) in terms of possession, and that’s what we wanted.”
St. John’s Prep got some tremendous goalkeeping from standout Joey Waterman, who did everything he could to keep Masco off the board after that first goal. He had a brilliant save on a late breakaway by Brennen Johnston, and did a great job overall reading the Chieftains’ offense and making the right play.
Ryder Vigsnes, Jake Vana, Cameron Whitney and Aithan Bezanson all had their moments too, with Vigsnes nearly scoring in the second half before a Masco defender came sliding in from behind for the sweep away.
St. John’s will finish up the season with games against Lowell, Silver Lake and Central Catholic. Masconomet will take on fellow unbeaten Essex Tech Friday before wrapping up the regular season at Swampscott and at Marblehead next week.
“(Essex Tech) is a great team; you can’t be undefeated in October and not be good, I don’t care who you play,” said Scarpaci. “So we’re excited for that.”
