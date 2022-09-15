The Masconomet boys soccer program has just six seniors on its varsity and has already caught the injury bug. But that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to pile up wins.
Led by an effective game plan and tremendous defense, the Chieftains were at it again Wednesday afternoon in taking down Peabody to remain unbeaten at 4-0. Masco scored two first half goals before thwarting chance after chance from the Tanners down the stretch en route to a 2-0 shutout.
“It’s a very young team for us; lot of juniors and a lot of sophomores who are starting and playing big minutes,” said Masconomet head coach Jared Scarpaci. “Every game has been a bit of a grind for us.”
Following an undefeated regular season last fall, the Chieftains returned in 2022 looking to ride the wave. But with a slew of gifted seniors having graduated, Scarpaci has had to rely on a number of inexperienced players to fill the void.
As it stands they have six sophomores and seven juniors in their lineup, the majority of which had not seen varsity minutes previously. But they’ve delivered thus far, culminating in wins over Beverly (2-1), Essex Tech (1-0), Saugus (4-0) and Peabody.
“Essex Tech was a very good team, Beverly was a grind and I’ll be honest, so was Saugus,” said Scarpaci. “But these guys now know what the grind is, and it hasn’t always been the case for us. It’s great that they’re able to adapt and, with so many guys out, guys are playing out of position but doing the best they can which has been awesome.”
Masco’s next-man-up mentality and disciplined style of play led to another strong performance Wednesday. Sophomore Tennant Bryson opened the scoring just eight minutes in when he punched one home in the box off a nice touch pass from senior captain Jason Karas.
About five minutes before the half, Ara Scarpaci got in on the action following an impressive display of speed and footwork up the left wing. The junior beat a trio of Peabody defenders to his spot, earning a 1-on-1 opportunity with the keeper before calmly striking it home.
All three players were terrific in Wednesday’s win, particularly the captain Karas, who has shown great growth throughout his four years with the program.
“It’s hard being a forward because it’s a bit of head game in the fact that if you miss a shot, you don’t score (and) it can be frustrating,” explained Scarpaci. “But the piece with Jason is I think he’s finally learned to understand that you can play a great game as a forward and not score and not let it carry you into the next game. That just shows his growth.”
Peabody dominated the possession game in the second half, leading to a whopping eight corner kicks (they had 14 total) and six shots on goal. But Masco defenders such as Andrew Vonner, Christian Shaffer and Abdullah Merhi did a fantastic job in front of keeper Marco Russo.
Those Masco defenders threw committed double and triple teams at Peabody standouts Victor Maciel, John Arruda and Kyle Labao, forcing them into tough positions with the ball at their feet.
In the midfield, Jack Wexler and Jack Fielder, among others, did a great job maintaining possession and winning a number of 50-50 balls outside the point of attack.
“We have the shortest midfield in America, combined height of six feet,” joked Scarpaci. “But they’re starting to learn how to work with each other, and the key is it’s all through communication. Guys have to talk and trust each other to move blindly, and that finally happened.
“Gabe Franciosa was really the conductor,” Scarpaci continued. “It was great to see that (teamwork).”
Peabody will have a chance to exact revenge in October 12th’s rematch in the Tanner City. Head coach Stan McKeen would like to see a little more teamwork on the offensive end moving forward.
“Too many guys tried to do it on their own and (Masco) is a good defensive team,” said McKeen. “They sagged and double and triple teamed John and Victor and we didn’t have the answer.
“We did play better in the second half but still didn’t generate many opportunities (on the attack) ... we just need to move the ball better and get better shots, because today we didn’t really test their goalie.”
McKeen highlighted the play Jaiden Fils-Aime both in the midfield and on defense: “He was phenomenal as far as I’m concerned,” said McKeen. The Tanners also got strong play from AJ Forte in the competitive setback.
¢¢¢
Marblehead has picked up right where it left off following last year’s winning campaign and subsequent triumph in the Division 2 tournament’s first round.
Despite their youth and inexperience at the varsity level, the Magicians are off to a 3-0-1 start (they tied Danvers Wednesday), and have allowed just one goal in those four games. That includes a 3-0 win over Bishop Fenwick, a 2-0 victory over Swampscott, and perhaps most impressively, a 2-0 decision over Northeastern Conference power Beverly.
That triumph over the Panthers was the program’s first in nearly two decades, and head coach Elmer Magana couldn’t have been more proud.
“They threw the kitchen sink at us. We bended in the first few minutes but we did not break,” said Magana. “We withstood everything they had, fought for every 50-50 ball ... it’s a signature win for us for sure.
“I’ve been coaching for 12 years here (previously as an assistant and JV coach) and I know the previous coach (Scott Laramie) had never beaten Beverly, either. So it’s been almost 20 years and I’m very happy for my young team. It gives us a lot of experience and confidence moving forward.”
¢¢¢
Hamilton-Wenham is off to a terrific start in the Cape Ann League, going 3-0 with wins over Manchester Essex (3-0), Rockport (6-1) and Ipswich (2-0). They scored two goals in the final minutes to pull away from the Tigers Tuesday, and their victory over M-E was the team’s third straight against the Hornets dating back to last season.
Ipswich has been steady too, battling hard against the Generals and owning an early 2-1-1 overall record. The two aforementioned squads currently hold the top two spots in the CAL Baker division.
¢¢¢
Salem (1-3) hasn’t gotten off to the start it anticipated. The Witches registered their first win in a convincing 7-2 decision over Arlington Catholic last week, but have since struggled to put the ball in the back of the net.
They’ve dropped conference tilts to Gloucester (4-0), Peabody (7-0), and Saugus (2-1) and if it wasn’t for first-year keeper Malcolm Edwards, those final scores may have looked even worse. The junior from Brazil moved to Salem back in March and has been an impact player between the posts right out of the gate; he made an incredible 29 saves in the loss to Gloucester and 22 more against Peabody.
“He’s the real deal,” said Salem head coach Padraic Slattery.
If Salem is able to get their offense going in the coming weeks, it should go a long way to their hopeful success.
¢¢¢
St. John’s Prep is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Silver Lake (3-1) and BC High (2-1). Head coach Dave Crowell was excited about his squad heading into the season, and so far they’ve lived up to those expectations.
The Eagles are incredibly deep, experienced (10 seniors as well as a slew of gifted juniors), and boast balance across the field. Generating offense and getting stops on the other end shouldn’t be an issue for the Eagles, who are looking to build off last year’s appearance in the Division 1 Sweet 16.
###
One shot, one goal: Reigning Salem News and Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Nick Braganca notched his first collegiate goal earlier this month on his first shot attempt for UMass Boston. The former Beverly High standout has started three of his team’s first four games thus far.
Staying on the college beat, former Masconomet star Josh Rubin is off to an impressive senior season with Colby College. The 2018 Salem News Player of the Year was named to the All-Region Team by the United Soccer Coaches last year and has continued his stellar play by notching three goals and dishing out an assist in his team’s first four games of the new season. Former fellow Chieftains Spencer Butterworth (6 starts) and Kevin Pelletier have made an impact at Endicott, with the latter starting two games in net for the Gulls for a 1-1 record as a freshman.
If you know of a former local high school player who is currently playing in college and would like to see him highlighted in this column, please email me at NGiannino@Salemnews.com.
###
Games to watch over the next week: Thursday — Newburyport at Ipswich (4); St. John’s Prep at Xaverian (4); Friday — Essex Tech at North Reading (4); Everett at Peabody (7); Saturday — Gloucester at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Beverly at Concord-Carlisle (11 a.m.); Leominster at St. John’s Prep (2); Sunday — No games scheduled; Monday, Sept. 19 — Swampscott at Salem (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Beverly at Danvers (6:30); Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (4); St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (4); Ipswich at North Reading (4:45); Wednesday, Sept 21 — Peabody at Gloucester (4); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (4); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:30).
###
Corner Kicks is a high school boys soccer column that appears each Thursday in The Salem News during the fall season.
