Masconomet blanks Danvers, proves mettle in NEC football debut

BOXFORD — How's that for picking a fight with the toughest guy in the yard on your first day in the new place?
Masconomet Regional's football team put the Northeastern Conference on notice Friday night by knocking off defending champion Danvers, 6-0, in a hard-hitting contest at Walt Roberts Field. It was the first game of this unconventional "Fall 2" season and the Chieftains' first as an official NEC team.
"We told our kids, 'If we're going to be in this league, we have to be as tough as those Danvers kids'," Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle said after his team avenged opening day losses to the Falcons in both 2018 and '19. "When we dissected the film, it wasn't about the scheme, it was about how tough those kids are."
On this night, the Chieftains were every bit as tough. Captains Teddy Fellows and James Berry saw to that, making sure Masconomet stood up to Danvers on both sides of the line. Linebackers Greg Walker and Nick Ciampa delivered a couple of tonesetting hits, and the game was scoreless deep into the fourth quarter.
Making his first varsity start and operating exclusively out of the spread, sophomore quarterback Matt Richardson threw a strike to Nick Cantalupo for a 57-yard touchdown with 7:13 to play. The game's only points were scored on a 3rd-and-13 heave that saw Cantalupo start out at about three0-quarter speed, shuck man coverage and sprint under the ball to go the distance.
"I hesitated a little bit and put on the gas when I saw the ball in the air ... Matt threw a perfect pass, right in my hands," said Cantalupo, a two-way senior who also had an interception and played a key role in making Masco the first team to blank Danvers in seven years.
"(Danvers) kind of embarrassed us last year. We knew everyone would doubt us and we wanted to prove them wrong. All of us seniors wanted this one, especially on our home field."
The Falcons (0-1) got inside Masconomet territory in the final two minutes, but a screen pass snuffed out by Berry followed by an untimely offensive pass interference penalty negated a first down catch inside the hosts' 20-yard line. After turning the ball over on downs, Danvers' defense forced a Masconomet punt and found itself with 35 seconds to go 65 yards to try tying the game.
Masco's Hayden Canada Hunt recovered a fumble, though, and the hosts completed a total turnaround from last year's Danvers romp on this same field.
"Getting your butt kicked last year has a lot to do with your mental state of affairs," said Monagle. "Once we found out we were opening with those guys again, the seniors made it point to say 'We can't be embarrassed again like we were last year'."
Junior James Carmilia was the focal point of the offense for Danvers, running for 57 yards on 16 carries and hauling in six passes for 61 more yards. He caught a 33-yard bomb from senior Darren McDermott to give the Falcons 1st-and-goal at the 7-yard line with 18 seconds left in the first half.
The Chieftains forced four straight incompletions to escape. Windy conditions that pushed a Masco field goal try with 1:43 left in the half wide left convinced Danvers to pass up a potential field goal.
"We showed some big play ability, but we have to be more consistent. We have to establish some consistency running the ball," said Falcons head coach Ryan Nolan. "It's on us as coaches to figure out how to do things most effectively; the kids played hard. I don't fault any of the kids."
For most of the contest, every time one team made a play it seemed like the opponent was ready to answer. Masconomet would string together a big run by Walker (75 rushing yards, 105 total yards from scrimmage) only to see Andrew Chronis or Brian Taylor make a big sack for Danvers; Steve Reardon knocked down two passes to deny a Masco scoring chance early.
Conversely, when Danvers got a chunk gain by Carmilia, or a 60-yard punt from Aris Xerras, Masconomet's defense got a loud stick from Fellows or a timely sack from Corin Canada Hunt.
"It's the middle of March and I don't think either team's had a ton of padded practices, so to get that kind of hitting and intensity is a credit to both teams," Monagle said. "For a 6-0 game, there was a lot of excitement."
Richardson completed 8-of-13 passes for 144 yards and the score. He was strong pushing the ball downfield on outlet passes to Walker and Zach Grande and hooked up with tight end Kiro Kiriakos for a couple of first downs.
"He's very poised and a super athlete," said Monagle, whose team alternated between the double wing and a spread set the last two years. "We're still a running team ... but we have the ability to do some other things, hit some hitches and deep balls, when we have to."
The Chieftains had a 109-108 edge in halftime yardage that translated to 238-152 by the final whistle. Danvers' defense held strong almost all the way, getting a turnover and forcing punts on three of seven possessions with one fourth down stop mixed in for good measure. Masconomet connecting on one deep strike was the difference.
"That's going to happen ... Masco's got tough kids and they always do a good job over there," said Nolan, whose team faces defending Division 5 Super Bowl champion Swampscott next week in its home opener at Morse Field. "It's a crazy year, but we're got to figure some things out. We're a good football team and we as coaches have to figure out how to put it together."
Masconomet 6, Danvers 0
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Danvers (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Masconomet (1-0) 0 0 0 6 — 6
M - Nick Cantalupo 57 pass from Matt Richardson (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Danvers — James Carmilia 16-57, Colin Kelter 1-9, Peter Rivera 1-2, Brad Wilichoski 1-1, Steve Reardon 1-0, Darren McDermott 3-(-7); Masconomet — Greg Walker 14-75, Zach Grande 5-20, Nick Ciampa 5-13, Andrew Aylwin 1-(-7), Matt Richardson 6-(-17).
PASSING: Danvers — McDermott 9-20-90-0-1; Masconomet — Richardson 8-11-144-1-0.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Carmilia 6-61 Kelter 1-11, Aris Xerras 1-11, Wilichoski 1-6; Masconomet — Nick Cantalupo 1-57, Walker 2-30, Keo Kiriakos 2-23, Alywin 2-14, Grande 1-20.