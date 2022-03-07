HAVERHILL — Masconomet's 10 boys hockey seniors took a little extra time to celebrate in front of a throng of fans clad all in white before they skated off the ice Monday at Haverhill Valley Forum.
Thanks to a 5-1 victory over Quincy in the Division 2 statewide Round of 16, it'll be the Chieftains' final game at their home rink. As the No. 4 seed, Masconomet will host an Elite Eight game Friday against either No. 5 Duxbury or No. 12 Dartmouth, but the proceedings will move to the larger Chelmsford Forum (5:10 p.m.) to accommodate even more fans under state rules.
"Those guys have been in this rink a lot over the years," said Chieftains head coach Andrew Jackson, his fourth seeded team now 16-4-2. "For them to be able to win their last game here, and move on in the playoffs, that's great for those 10 guys."
A combination of suffocating defense, timely scoring, excellent penalty killing and great goaltending saw the Chieftains impeach the No. 13 seeded Presidents (12-8-2). Skating all three lines regularly helped the hosts wear down a Quincy team that mostly used six forwards; Masco's third line wasn't just an energy producing unit on this night, either, providing two momentous goals.
Junior center Jack Mertz had a hand in both those tallies. He netted the game's first goal at the tail end of the opening period after senior defenseman Matt McMillan made a great rush up ice, held off a Quincy check with his free arm and slid a pass to an open Mertz, who had all kinds of time to pick a corner and light the lamp.
"Basically I was just thinking about trying to get us up 1-0," said Mertz. "Our team definitely has a ton of depth, and it's always the next guy ready to step in and do a job."
With Masco ahead 2-1, Mertz combined with linemate Ben Cohen, a senior, to extend the lead. Coming down the ice on a 2-on-1 bid, Mertz sent a perfect pass over to Cohen for a 3-1 edge.
"I was thinking of taking the shot and saw Ben wide open, saw the defense kind of pinch up and sent it across," said Mertz. "He buried it."
Quincy had knotted the score on its first power play of the night earlier in the second. Will Martin took advantage of a backhand drive to the net off the faceoff to make it 1-1, but only 19 seconds later junior Mike Bevilacqua gave the Chieftains the lead back with his 11th goal of the year.
"It's a game of momentum right? For us to be able to steal the momentum right back was huge," Jackson said.
Sophomore A.J. Sacco ended the third with a breakaway goal, shooting to the low glove side to give his squad a three-goal advantage heading into the final period.
In between all those Masco goals, Quincy did bring a fair amount of pressure. The Presidents had a 12-11 edge in shots on goal after one period, but Chieftain senior goalie Nick Santangelo stood tall.
"That helped me get into my rhythm, definitely," said Santangelo, who made 21 total stops. "It's my first time in a tournament, this year, and playing in a game like this is so much fun. We were scoring and the fans were cheering and that just motivates me to keep going, keep doing the job."
Senior defenseman Chris O'Grady (goal, assist) and classmate Tommy Sacco played really well on the back end during three Quincy power plays in the middle period. Fellow rearguards Matt McMillan (two assists) and Henry Sorenson stood up the that pressure, too.
"Those guys on the back end took a lot of pressure off us on the penalty kill," said Jackson, "and Nick was our best penalty killer. He made some really big saves early and if he doesn't, that game could've got away from us."
Bearing down and getting good shifts from senior forwards Richie Guarino, Josh Brann and Nick McMillan helped Masco control the third period. Quincy managed only two shots on goal in the final frame, seemingly gassed by winning a thrilling 6-5 overtime playoff game a few days prior and by expending so much energy in the early going.
"I trust the defense and they trust me. They make plays for me and I'll make saves for them," Santangelo said. "And when we score, it's motivation for me to pay them back with more saves."
O'Grady put any hopes of a Quincy comeback to bed when he scored with 2:35 left, assisted by Sacco and Joseph Young.
Now the Chieftains, who haven't lost to a Division 2 team all year and are aiming to reach the state Final Four for the first time since 1998 (when they were Division 2 North finalists), turn the page to Friday's Elite Eight contest.
"This team has a lot of commitment," said Mertz. "We want to go all the way -- and we're hoping we can do it because of our passion and love for the game."
Masconomet 5, Quincy 1
Division 2 playoffs second round
at Valley Forum, Haverhill
Quincy;0;1;0;1
Masconomet;1;3;1;5
First period: M, Jack Mertz (Matt McMillan), 10:41.
Second period: Q, Will Martin (Joe Hennessey, Timmy Kelly), ppg, 2:36; M, Mike Bevilacqua (Joe Young), 2:55; M, Ben Cohen (Mertz, Chris O'Grady), 8:26; M, A.J. Sacco (M. McMillan, Bevilacqua), 13:36.
Third period: M, O'Grady (Sacco, Joe Brann), 12:24.
Saves: Q, Daniel Freeman, 26; M, Nick Santangelo 21.
Records: Q, 12-8-2; M, 16-4-2.