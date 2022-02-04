Saturday’s highly anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in Division 2 boys hockey, Masconomet and Gloucester, will be more than about who wins and loses.
The contest, which will take place at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton at 6:30 p.m., will also serve as the fourth annual Brandon Lafata ‘BLaf 9’ Memorial Game, celebrating the life of former Masconomet standout Brandon Lafata. He was 19 years old when he passed away in early February 2018 following complications caused by diabetes.
“Brandon was the ultimate competitor,” said Masconomet head coach Andrew Jackson. “He was selfless, humble, the kind of guy you want leading your team. Brandon was quiet and unassuming, even though he was the best player on the ice every night. He was also our hardest worker at practice.
“All of these things might sound cliché,” added Jackson, “but as far as Brandon they’re absolutely true.”
Lafata was a star forward for the Chieftains as both a sophomore and senior, earning Salem News all-star honors both years and Cape Ann All-League selection twice. He played his freshman and junior seasons at Governor’s Academy in Byfield.
“Brandon was such a super person and loved not only by his teammates, but even opponents and other coaches, who’d come up to me after games and say, ‘That No. 9, wow, he’s something else’,” noted Jackson.
The Chieftains wear a ‘BLaf 9’ patch on the shoulders of their home and away jerseys. A similar patch honoring the late, great Bob Driscoll, the patriarch of the Masconomet hockey program and Massachusetts State High School Hockey Hall of Famer, is honored on other shoulder with a ‘Coach Bob’ patch.
This will mark the first time this particular contest has been held in Lafata’s memory since Dec. 14, 2019, when the Chieftains defeated Gloucester, 4-1. There was no such game held during the 2020-21 season because of the condensed schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The son of Mick and Suzanne Lafata, Brandon’s memory will be present throughout the evening Saturday. His father will have photos of him on display at the rink, and the Masconomet Hockey Boosters have gotten a number of items that are sure to interest those in attendance for a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding (JDRF), a nonprofit 501 organization that funds type 1 diabetes research. There will also be a raffle and 50/50 drawing.
A pass-first player, Lafata led the North Shore in assists (22) as a sophomore and finished second in the area in total points (35). Battling through injuries as a senior, he still put up 16 points in limited action and finished his two years with the Chieftains accumulating 19 goals, 32 assists and 51 points.
His overtime goal against Marblehead as a 10th grader helped Masconomet upset the Headers in the Division 2 state playoffs.
“Aside from maybe Chris Kreider, Brandon had the best three strides of anyone we’ve ever had in the program,” said Jackson. “That goal against Marblehead, it’s like he was shot out of a cannon.”
“Brandon had this grueling and debilitating disease he lived with since he was six years old, but most people never knew. He was so tough mentally and physically,” said Jackson. “He had an aura of positivity about him; he was such a happy, happy kid.”
Masconomet (11-2 overall), currently the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2 statewide and sitting atop the Northeastern Conference Dunn conference with a perfect 8-0 mark, will be taking on a Gloucester team it defeated in overtime, 4-3, last month on the road. The Fishermen are No. 3 in the Division 2 state rankings and have a similarly stellar overall record (10-2); their 5-2 NEC Dunn mark is good for second place.
To learn more about Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding or to donate, visit their website at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2?idb=1970621246&df_id=2374&mfc_pref=T&2374.donation=form1
