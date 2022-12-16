When Joe Casey was about to graduate from Boston State College (now UMass Boston) in 1969, the first teaching contract offer he received was from Masconomet Regional.
Casey grew up in Dorchester and had no idea where the school was located. He got other offers, but decided to sign the contract with Masco — and has been teaching and coaching there ever since.
Now after 53 years, the North Reading resident decided it was time to step down from coaching girls’ cross country for the Chieftains after 48 years — even though he still loves doing it.
“I played for (former Boston Celtic) Jim Loscutoff in college and knew I wanted to coach,” said Casey, “but honestly I had never heard of Masconomet and had no idea where the school might be. I’m so glad I took (the offer) because it’s a great place to work. I’ve been lucky to have had so many good kids over the years.
“Making the decision that it was time to step down and give it to a younger person was a hard one to make,” he admitted. “For the last four years I’ve been bothered by a bad ankle and bad knee. It became more difficult as I got older, and I knew it was time when we went to Winthrop for a meet (this fall). There’s a big hill that I couldn’t get up it, so I had to walk all the way around. I knew that day it was time.”
Over the years Casey has worn many hats at Masconomet while coaching thousands of girls and boys. He started with the boys basketball team right out of college and did it for 22 years. He was also the boys’ cross country assistant coach when he was asked by head coach Larry Gregorchuk to start a cross country program for girls.
Casey also went an absurd 108-3 combined in his 11 years as the Chieftains’ girls spring track coach.
“Joe Casey IS Masco girls cross country, the patriarch of the family,” boys cross country coach Patrick Mahoney said about his mentor. “There are more times than I can count when I witnessed a current Masco runner tell Coach Casey that their mom ran for him in the 1970s or ‘80s. That is what legacy, family, and cross country are all about.”
Only had two rules
Casey, who has a deep, commanding voice, learned that coaching girls is different than boys — and followed the advice from his wife in doing so.
“My wife had to remind me not to yell at the girls because they can get emotional,” said Casey. “We have four boys but no girls in our family, so it was all new to me.”
Right from the start of his coaching tenure, Casey he wanted the girls to work hard, get better, and have fun doing it. He struck a balance and, while he may appear tough, the girls soon found out he was a deeply caring kind man.
The first year there were just eight runners on the team, and at times Masconomet only had five girls on the line for a race.
“We finished fourth at the Cape Ann League Championship that year, and I was very happy with the progress the girls had made,” said Casey. “The program grew, and there were years we had over 100 runners out.
“I had two rules. One was that I don’t coach any queens; we’re a team and work together. The second was don’t be late for practice, because I wanted to start my drills on time. In 48 years we only had three losing seasons. That’s because I coached such great kids and why I kept coming back.”
In 2016 Casey was inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame along with Ken Spellman from Ipswich (who also began coaching and teaching in 1969) and Mount Greylock’s Larry Bell. Three coaches went into the Hall, and two were from the Cape Ann League.
“Joe’s impact on the Masconomet community is immense. His presence is going to be sorely missed by all of us,” said Masconomet athletic director John Daileanes. “The impact he has had on me, our staff, and the countless number of student-athletes he has taught and coached cannot be overstated. Most importantly, Joe has been a friend, a family man, a mentor, and a class act on and off the playing field. I am lucky to know him.”
“Personally, I’m indebted to Joe because I’ve learned so much from him since 2007 coaching alongside him,” added Mahoney. “He showed me what Masco cross country is all about and helped me in so many ways. I cannot thank him enough for the influence he has had on my life and therefore the Masco boys cross country program as well.”
Coaching some all-time greats
Casey coached some outstanding athletes including Abbey D’Agostino Cooper, who runs for New Balance and was a seven-time NCAA champion at Dartmouth as well as a former Olympian.
Amy Legacki was an All-American at Indiana University and a big part of a Masconomet run that saw 82 straight cross country victories; Kirsten Johnson went on to be an All-State hurdles champ at Duke; Andi Robinson a star high jumper at UConn; and Kristin Daley was Athlete of the Year at Middlebury, to name a few more.
“We’ve had some great ones over the years,” said Casey. “They just kept coming, and I like to follow what they’re doing after leaving Masco. We’ve had a lot go on to run in college including a couple at Harvard. It always means a lot to me when a girl who came over to join the team from another sport later tells me she wishes she did it sooner.
“It’s the kids that kept me coaching so long. I never hated to get up and go to work because I enjoyed teaching and coaching the kids,” he added. “I was happy to go to school each morning. I know I’ll miss it, but I’ll still follow the Masco teams to see how they’re doing.”
Casey will be missed by so many student-athletes, but his legacy will proudly live on.
