It has been 33 years since the Danvers High field hockey program reached the state championship finals. Their Northeastern Conference rivals from Masconomet have come awfully close to doing so, but have yet to reach the title game.
Both of those droughts could be rectified Wednesday night.
The Falcons and the Chieftains will each be playing in the Division 2 state semifinals at Shrewsbury High, with top seeded Masconomet (18-0-3) meeting No. 4 Longmeadow (18-2-2) at 5 p.m., followed by No. 6 Danvers (16-2-3) against No. 2 Nashoba (13-5-3) at 7 p.m. The winners of those two contests will advance to the state finals this weekend.
“It sure is a terrific accomplishment,” said Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy, whose team has reached the Final Four for the first time since 1991. “All the credit is due to the girls who worked so hard since the end result (an OT loss in the state quarterfinals to eventual champ Westwood) last year.”
This will mark Masconomet’s third trip to the state semifinals in the last five seasons, including last fall when they fell to Nashoba in a three-overtime shootout, 3-2.
“We’re excited to be in this position and are ready,” first-year head coach Liz Dean remarked. “This team has done an amazing job at playing together, having the same goal, and working each day to achieve that.”
Both squads will have to defeat teams that haven’t allowed a goal thus far in the postseason.
Longmeadow hasn’t had much trouble thus far in the playoffs, defeating Marblehead (5-0), Hopkinton (3-0) and, in the quarterfinals, Leominster (4-0). They have 18 shutouts on the season and have gotten scoring punch from senior Riley Harrington (12 goals, 19 assists), who had her 100th career point in the win over Leominster; junior Isabella Mitreska (9 goals), and senior Roxanne Oh (8 goals), among others.
“Longmeadow has historically been a strong defensive program,” said Dean. “They play with patience and do a great job with their communication on the field to achieve success. They’re a strong team, with a strong stick both offensively and defensively.”
Of course, the Lancers will be facing their toughest test of 2022 in trying to stop a Masconomet squad that has scored 95 goals, including 21 in three postseason wins (14-0 over Tewksbury, 3-1 over Scituate and 4-0 over the defending state champs from Westwood).
Senior co-captains Maggie Sturgis (45 goals, 12 assists) and Julia Graves (14 goals, 11 assists) are the squad’s leaders, with fellow senior Greta Mowers (11 goals, 8 assists), freshman Sara Graves (6 goals, 10 assists), and junior Nora Duval (8 goals) also big scorers. Goaltender Maddi Wayland (11 shutouts) is the last line of defense with standouts such as Kaleigh Monagle, Shaye Trodden, Sophie Doumas, and freshman Savannah Stevens protecting the area in front of her.
“It’s truly been a great postseason ride with this team. They’ve done a wonderful job at keeping themselves focused and continue to come to practice eager to learn and improve,” Dean said. “This is a special team who set the tone since the beginning. The relationships they’ve formed have made them stronger as the season has progressed, and that has helped with their game play on the field.”
In the Wednesday nightcap, Danvers will be up against a Nashoba team (also known as the Chieftains) that reached last year’s Division 2 title game before bowing out to Westwood. Ali Vanasse, Avery Frommer, Tatum Dyment, and Lauren DiTullio are among the Bolton school’s top playmakers.
McCarthy acknowledges that Nashoba is a strong all-around team, and the film of them she’s seen online has cemented that fact.
“It’s very evident that they have some key players that they seek out on the field play after play,” she said. “They go for an aerial out of the backfield/midfield to feed forwards quickly. In addition to aerials, they tend to go for a big ball to get upfield quickly. Ultimately though, it’s going to be a battle and a matter of who wants to compete and earn that bid to the state finals.”
With a spread out offensive attack and a defense that has only surrendered 11 goals this season, balance and talent rule the day for Danvers. Fourteen different players have at least one goal for the Blue-and-White, led by captains Katherine Purcell (12 goals) and Emma Wilichoski (10), as well as junior Bobbi Serino (10) and senior Abby Sher (6). Junior Megan McGinnity has pitched 10 shutouts in goal and has been well protected by the likes of defenders Meghan McCowan, Maddie Chase, and cousins and team captains Sadie and Sophie Papamechail.
“I’m incredibly proud of this group to get past what was our heartbreak last year. However, they’re determined to continue this season till the last day we can play,” said McCarthy. “Our captains have been incredible leaders the entire season but truly have stepped up this postseason. Bobbi Serino, Abby Sher, Megan McGinnity, and Maddie Chase have definitely been stepping up big for us this playoff run.
“Overall, I’d say we’re playing our best hockey when it matters the most. They understand what’s on the line and have the never-give-up mindset.”
