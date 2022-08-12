For the fifth consecutive year, a pair of Masconomet boys soccer players were chosen for the Olympic Development team as part of the Olympic Development Program (ODP).
Middleton’s Thomas Downs, a midfielder, and Topsfield’s Marco Russo, a goalie, both of whom will suit up for the Chieftains’ varsity squad as juniors this fall, train with ODP to represent Massachusetts in competition against other state programs.
