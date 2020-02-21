Masconomet earns No. 1 seed for second straight year in Division 2 North to highlight boys hockey playoff pairings 

If you were to bat .800 in baseball or softball, you might be considered the greatest player to ever lace 'em up.
In North Shore boys hockey, though, an .800 mark is only the first step towards the ultimate goal.
Eight of our 10 public and parochial school boys hockey squads from The Salem News readership area qualified for state tournament play this winter. After St. John's Prep was granted the No. 4 seed in the Super 8 tournament Thursday night, the remaining seven area clubs learned of their postseason seedings and first round matchups Friday.
For the second straight season, Masconomet is the No. 1 seed in Division 2 North. The Chieftains (16-3-1), who won their second straight Cape Ann League title in their final season before moving over to the Northeastern Conference, will be facing a familiar foe in 16th seeded Stoneham (6-11-2).
The Spartans, who qualified under the Sullivan rule of going .500 or better against teams in their own division, scored one of those half-dozen victories earlier this season against Masconomet, 3-2, in the finals of the JL11 Holiday Tournament the day after Christmas.
"Their toughness, both mentally and physically, is what's really impressive," head coach Andrew Jackson said of Stoneham. "They've got a very good goaltender (Mike DelTrecco) and are in a league (Middlesex Freedom) where every game is a battle, mostly against Division 1 teams.
"To be successful, we need to get noise in front of (DelTrecco) with tips, bodies out front, that sort of thing. We have to be super disciplined and stay out of the box; we gave up two power play goals to them earlier this season, and that can't happen again."
The Northeastern Conference North champions from Marblehead (14-3-4) earned the No. 4 seed and will take on 13th seeded Wilmington (9-8-3) Tuesday at the Chelmsford Forum in a first round matchup at 7 p.m. The Headers have scored 80 goals this winter while allowing only 44, but head coach Chris Wells is certainly aware of the powerful schedule that the Wildcats play out of the Middlesex Freedom conference.
"They're certainly battle tested coming out of a league where every team qualified for the playoffs," said Wells. "I think the big ice surface at Chelmsford will benefit us, though. Having a veteran goaltender (in senior Peter Santeusanio) also helps big time, and guys like Collin (Hart), Will (Shull) and Zach (Piersol) have all been scoring lately. Defensively, we just want to keep it simple and consistent."
Danvers (9-9-2) is the No. 15 seed and has a tall task against No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury (16-3-2) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Watertown's Ryan Rink. The Warriors were in the Super 8 mix right up until the end and, with speed and depth, have scored 94 times this season. Like the Falcons, Lincoln-Sudbury likes to stretch the zone, going south to north in a hurry.
"After starting our season at 1-6, our team is really excited to be playing some extra hockey," said Danvers head coach Steve Baldassare. "We set up our schedule with teams like Masconomet, Boston Latin, North Andover and Triton so when we face teams like this in the postseason, we're prepared for it and there are no surprises. L-S is very, very good; we have to try and slow them down and play physically without crossing the line."
Up in Division 1 North, Bishop Fenwick won't officially known where it's seeded or who its first round opponent will be until the Super 8 play-in games are held on Sunday. If Burlington and/or Reading win those play-in contests, it will affect the North bracket. Based on this, the Crusaders (11-7-3) will either be the No. 6 seed and face No. 11 Central Catholic; the No. 7 seed and tangle with 10th seeded Westford Academy; or the No. 8 seed and meet Catholic Central League Large rival Austin Prep, who'd be the ninth seed, for a third time this season.
Division 3 North features a North Shore rematch as fourth seeded Essex Tech (11-4-5) faces off against Northeastern Conference South champion Swampscott (9-11) for the second time this season on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Stoneham. The Big Blue went to Essex Tech earlier this winter and pinned a 2-0 shutout on the hosts.
"It should be a great game like the last time we played them — and both teams have come a long way since then," first-year Hawks head coach Mark Leonard said. He's back in the postseason as a coach for the first time in four years and is looking for his first win since his Peabody Tanners defeated Danvers in overtime (4-3) in 2015, also at the Stoneham Arena.
"Gino (Faia, Swampscott's head coach) does a great job with them, and (senior forwards and captains Conor) Donovan and (Drew) Olivieri are tough to deal with. It's tough playing against your good friend ... and maybe even tougher for our wives and kids, who are also good friends."
"Mark has them playing great hockey," Faia said of Essex Tech. "They've only lost twice in 15 games since we played them and they have probably the best goalie on the North Shore (Jared McLaughlin), so he's going to be tough to score on. We'll have to play a great defensive game to beat them, which means we need everyone contributing. We can't have any passengers."
Hamilton-Wenham (10-8-2), which earned the No. 10 seed, is facing No. 7 Newton South (11-8-1) at O'Brien Rink in Woburn Thursday at 6 p.m. for the second time in three postseasons. Generals head coach Rob Ryan describes his opponents as talented and well disciplined.
"We're a different team than two years ago," said Ryan, referring to H-W's 6-0 playoff loss to the Lions in February 2018. "Our program continues to grow and get stronger. Our boys learned last year what it takes to win in the state tournament."
