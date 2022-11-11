HATHORNE — Three words have defined the Masconomet field hockey team through 21 games this season: calm, humble and confident.
The unbeaten Chieftains don't panic under pressure, they still still see themselves in an underdog role despite being the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 playoffs, and they have the utmost confidence in their abilities to always find a way to prevail in the end.
The latest step in the program's journey towards their first state championship unfolded on the turf at Essex Tech Friday afternoon, where the Chieftains erupted for three second half goals to defeat the defending state champions from Westwood, 4-0, in the sectional quarterfinals.
"It's one step," senior co-captain Julia Graves said afterwards. "We told the team that everything from the beginning of states — every practice, every pasta party — matters."
Four different Chieftains put shots behind Westwood goalie Riley Harrington, with Graves and fellow co-captain Maggie Sturgis each tallying and adding an assist. Greta Mowers, another senior, also scored, as did junior Nora Duval.
Senior goaltender Maddi Wayland faced one shot in the first quarter and another in the fourth, stopping both to pick up her 11th shutout of the season. Her team has outscored its three postseason foes by a combined 21-1 margin.
Sophie Doumas, a junior, had a fine game stepping up to the ball defensively for Masconomet, with wings Piper Morris and Savannah Stevens, a senior and a freshman, respectively, communicated well with each other. Seniors Shaye Trodden and Kaleigh Monagle ("she had a fantastic game" said Dean) were rock solid as the team's last line of defense in front of Wayland.
Now the Chieftains (18-0-3) find themselves back in the state semifinals, where they were upset a year ago by Nashoba in a shootout. This time, they'll aim to move on to the state finals for the first time when they square off against the winner of Saturday's Leominster/Longmeadow semifinal on either Tuesday or Wednesday (time and location TBA).
"The state tournament is an opportunity," said Sturgis, whose goal Friday was her 45th of the season and 120th of her career. The future Holy Cross Crusader is also a point away from 175 career points in three-and-a-half seasons of varsity play.
"Last year we might've taken (that) for granted sometimes. But not this year. Every single day, we still have that underdog mentality; I know that sounds weird being the No. 1 seed, but it's been our mentality all season."
Masconomet held a slim 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Sturgis goal off a corner (assisted by freshman Sara Graves). They were carrying the majority of the play, but being stymied by the ninth-seeded Wolverines (14-5-2) more often than not.
So head coach Liz Dean and her assistants, Vanessa Yavorsky, Alexa Giarusso and Julia Connors, were able to make their players see what they were seeing from the sidelines while at the same time reminding them of a simple message: just play Masco field hockey the way it's supposed to be played.
Her words were clearly taken to heart.
"Once we started finding our footing," said Dean, "it was all gas."
Mowers doubled her team's lead late in the third quarter with a beautiful backhand shot for her 11th goal of the season. Duval, one of the team's most valuable substitutes, made it 3-0 within the first minute of the fourth quarter when she potted her eight goal on a tip-in far post off a Sturgis pass.
"Nora was ready for (the pass), exactly the way we've practiced," Sturgis said, after dribbling around and through the Wolverines' defense before dishing that cross-crease pass to Duval. "In the last week we've really been clicking (as a team). Two months ago we might've missed that tip-in, but now it's all clicking. Now we just now how each other play, and that gives us better (offensive) opportunities."
"Nora has great feet and energy off the bench," added Dean. "She does a wonderful job of being in that right spot."
Julia Graves then finished the scoring with 7:21 to play with a bomb of a shot from the top of the circle. It was her 14th goal this fall.
"These girls have worked tirelessly," said Dean. "This is a team that loves field hockey, they love playing together, and it shows in everything they do."
The state semifinals now await this potential squad of destiny from the Tri-Town area, one that graduated 16 seniors from a year ago but is back for another shot at potentially grabbing the crown.
"It's definitely been in the back of our minds and still stings for those who went through it and experienced it," said Dean of last year's semifinal loss. "But it's matter of reminding everyone it's a new year, a new opportunity ... it's a new team. Obviously we have people on this field that played last year, but it's still a new team.
"It's just a matter of getting us ready for what we can do."