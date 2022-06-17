Masconomet Regional field hockey captain and defensive star Ava Tello will be continuing her career at Division 1 Northeastern University.
The Middleton resident, recognized as one of the top defenders in all of Massachusetts, helped guide her Chieftains to yet another unbeaten regular season and Northeastern Conference title last fall, reaching the state semifinals. In addition to her defensive prowess, she had six goals and five assists for 11 points.
The All-Northeastern Conference selection is also an outstanding student, owning a 4.0 grade point average. At Northeastern, she’ll once again become teammates with former Masconomet standout Mak Graves, who will be a junior forward/midfielder for the Huskies this fall.