Two-time Salem News Field Hockey Player of the Year Maggie Sturgis of Masconomet has verbally committed to continue her studies and athletic career at The College of the Holy Cross, a Division 1 program.
"I'm so excited. Holy Cross was the perfect fit for me," said Sturgis, a 5-foot-7 junior forward for the Chieftains who led the North Shore in goals (38), assists (20) and total points (58) this fall while guiding her unbeaten squad to the Division 2 state semifinals.
"Holy Cross has amazing academics, and I love Patriot League field hockey," she continued. "I knew that the Patriot League is known for having strong field hockey and academics, so I literally couldn't be happier."
A National Honor Society member with a 4.475 grade point average, Sturgis plans on studying biology at the Worcester school with an eye on possibly going to medical school after that.
The 16-year-old Topsfield native is already among the area's most accomplished field hockey scorers of all time. Having won the North Shore scoring crown by a whopping 33 points this past fall, Sturgis will take 75 goals, 42 assists and 117 assists into her senior year -- and that's having had her sophomore season cut in half during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Holy Cross Crusaders play in the 7-team Patriot League along with Boston University, Lafayette, Lehigh, Colgate, American University and Bucknell. Sturgis watches a lot of games within the league and was well aware of its high level of play.
The two-time reigning Northeastern Conference Player of the Year looked at some of other schools within the league as well as others outside of it, but was completely sold on Holy Cross.
"I wanted to go to a great academic school in New England within two hours of home that also had a strong field hockey program," she said.
"I had an official visit at Holy Cross on a beautiful day in September, and as soon as I stepped on campus it was amazing. Everywhere I went, everyone was so welcoming. The girls on my tour were awesome, the size of the school (about 3,000 students) was perfect, and I got a chance to sit in on a class that I loved. It was just a great fit for me."
During her visit, Sturgis spent considerable time with Crusaders' head coach Lindsay Jackson and her assistants, Katherine Cotton and Maddy Carpenter. "They feel like I have a lot of promise and should be able to play all four years there," she said.
Playing Division 1 college field hockey is a dream Sturgis said she's had since the sixth grade, when she got into club play and national level tournaments and saw older girls committing to "some really amazing schools that were also fantastic school-wise", and playing at such a level has been her aspiration ever since.
She said that her mom, Heidi Holland, has played a huge role to help her reach this point. "She's my biggest supporter, the person who's driven me to every tournament and every early morning practice," said Sturgis. "I look up to her more ways than I can count."
Her older sister Emma showed her what it means to be a team player, said Sturgis. Her new club coach, Chelsey Feole of Northeast Elite Field Hockey, has taught her so much in the past six months and that she's been "a sponge" around her.
Sturgis also recalled how her Masconomet head coach, Maggie Sturgis, took one look at her freshman year during tryouts and converted her from a defender -- which she'd always been up to that point -- into a forward, thus letting her offensive skills blossom. "I can never thank her enough for that," said Sturgis.
With almost a year until she can officially sign with Holy Cross and nearly 20 months before she heads off to college, Sturgis knows what she wants to do during the remainder of her days at Masconomet Regional.
"I want to be the best student, student leader and student-athlete I can be," she said. "I want to continue to grow as a person, be involved in my class, and everything there is here at my school. I'm looking forward to college, but I'm also really looking forward for what's to come here at Masconomet, too."