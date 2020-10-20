Masconomet flexes its muscles, takes down defending NEC champion Danvers 

DANVERS — The Masconomet field hockey team certainly isn't waiting to be welcomed into the Northeastern Conference. Rather, the Chieftains are storming the proverbial castle and appear intent on taking it over.
Sophomore Maggie Sturgis and senior captain Caroline McSweeney both had two goals as the Chieftains dominated Danvers, 6-2, Monday night under the lights at Morse Field.
The eight-time defending Cape Ann League champions from Masconomet officially entered the NEC this fall, and took down the reigning league titlists from Danvers with speed, skill, stickhandling and sublime moves in their first of two scheduled meetings this season.
"They're a very, very talented team," Danvers head coach Jill McGinnity said of the Chieftains. "They pass well, they play well as a team, they're super aggressive, they're skilled and have a lot of strength. They don't stop."
Following a tally from Danvers senior Sarah Cashman early in the first quarter, Masconomet responded with two goals before the 10-minute frame was out, taking a lead they'd never relinquish. They added two more before halftime, then solo tallies in each of the last two quarters.
"We started slow before picking it up. Them scoring first definitely woke us up," said Masconomet head coach Bridgeo, a Danvers High Hall of Famer who still lives in town with her family. "It got us thinking about how we wanted to manage the field; moving the ball back to go forward. It's like cycling the ball, a lot like they do in hockey.
Junior forward Carly Paglierani's goal made it 2-1 for the visitors before McSweeney and another junior forward, Lily Conway (on a skilled backhand deke) did likewise in the second quarter. Constant pressure in the offensive end and smart passing allowed the Chieftains to work their way around the goal area frequency.
Danvers goalkeeper Brigid Churchill was stellar under heavy fire, finishing the contest with 19 saves. That included a penalty stroke denial of Masconomet's talented senior midfielder Kate Zamagni early in the third quarter.
"Most of their goals were on 2-on-none or 3-on-1 situations where we had defensive breakdowns," said McGinnity. "I don't think we had a bad game and we didn't back down; we had a few goals called back, too. But they passed well and split our defense so well that we got caught. But Brigid was outstanding with all the saves she made."
"Brigid did unbelievably well in net," added Bridgeo.
McSweeney's second goal of the night, off a pretty cross-crease feed from Sturgis, made it 5-1 after three quarters. Then Sturgis, who had a goal taken away in the game's opening minute when he shot came from outside the circle, fired a rocket from just inside the circle this time, and the blast went through everyone and into the Falcons' cage for a five-goal advantage for her team.
In three games this fall, Sturgis already has 7 goals, 4 assists and 18 points.
"Maggie's crazy good," said Bridgeo. "She has great skill moves and a terrific shot. Can you believe she's only a sophomore?"
Danvers senior captain Ashley Curcuru culminated the scoring with her second goal in as many games, converting an Ella Brinkley pass with a nice move out front.
Ainsley Gruener, a junior goalkeeper, had five saves and allowed one goal. Senior Mia Koutoulas, who played the final 10 minutes, stopped two of three shots that came her way. Junior Ava Tello and senior captain Andrea Walker starred defensively in front of their netminders.
Zamagni had a pair of assists for the winners, with McSweeney also picking up a helper.
McGinnity, who said she was proud of her team for continuing to fight and scoring late with Curcuru's goal, was also played with senior captain Janessa Marchegiani.
The Falcons and Chieftains will meet again on the grass at Masconomet Regional next Thursday at 4 p.m. in Boxford.
Before the game, the seniors from both teams were honored. Danvers' Jordan Brodsky, Alle Badolato, Caitlin Hess, Jenna Lowd, Churchill Cashman, Marchegiani and Curcuru were given flowers and met on the field by their parents, while Chieftains Nina Morris, Zamagni, Koutoulas, McSweeney and Walker were also recognized.
