SALEM — If you think driving rain and bare hands are an unwise combination for catching the football, Masconomet senior captain Owen Barrett says think again.
Opting to shed his gloves after a few drives at a rain soaked Bertram Field Thursday night, Barrett made two game-changing catches to help the Chieftains knock host Salem from the unbeaten ranks with a 38-0 washout.
The first out-of-this world grab came with Masconomet (3-3) in the midst of what wound up being a 99-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. Facing 3rd and 15 in their own territory, Masco’s offensive line gave QB Matt Richardson plenty to time to let Barrett turn his designed hitch up the field for a 27-yard gain.
The Chieftains were ahead 12-0 at the time and nine plays later, Richardson called his own number to make it 18-0 to cap a 16-play, 99-yard drive that took 8:36.
“Matt puts the ball exactly where it needs to be,” said Barrett, who finished with five grabs for 77 yards and hauled in a 24-yard score in the third on a pretty pattern near the far pylon on the visitor’s sideline.
“We had to make some adjustments with the rain, the gloves were making things a little slick so I took them off.”
Salem (5-1) couldn’t escape more damage before halftime. After a holding penalty and a sack backed them way up, Masco senior linebacker Max Conley stepped in front of a third down pass and took it back 17 yards for another Chieftain touchdown.
“That was a super read by Max,” Chieftain head coach Gavin Monagle said. “That was probably the play of the game as far as putting it away a little bit, allowing us to get organized and get through the second half.”
It was a dream start for the Chieftains with Will Shannon taking the opening kickoff 80 yards back for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead. The Witches stabilized from there, embarking on their best drive of the game with QB Corey Grimes hitting Albert Pujols (3 catches, 35 yards) for a first down and getting some decent running from Devante Ozuna.
“There’ve been times in the past where we’d give up that kickoff and fold. We didn’t ... we had our best drive, stalled out and then stopped them,” Salem head coach Matt Bouchard noted.
Salem’s defense got another stop with Luis Chinn getting a timely tackle-for-loss but Masco responded with its ground game. Shannon made a man miss at the second level on a fullback trap and scampered 20 yards for a TD and a 12-0 lead.
“Masco did a nice job blocking on the back side,” said Bouchard, “and that was more of an alignment thing. We didn’t get it aligned correctly and that’s on us as coaches.”
Salem’s next series led to a Grimes punt that sailed 53 yards and was downed at the 1-yard line. When Masconomet embarked on its 99-yard scoring drive, that was basically the ball game.
Previously unbeaten Salem didn’t help itself by taking five untimely penalties and going 1-for-9 on third down. They also lost three fumbles, one of which was a muffed punt in the second half.
“The penalties definitely hurt us and our third down percentage wasn’t nearly what it had been,” said Bouchard.
The Chieftains closed things out in the second half with Barrett’s TD grab from Richardson (104 passing yards) coming after the muffed punt. Rhyan Goncalves capped the scoring with a 27 yard rumble in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Masco held the Witches for four net rushing yards and 79 from scrimmage with standout performances from linebackers Conley and Will Mitchell, lineman Danny Bandar and end Tyler McMahon.
“The d-line played great and the linebackers were really solid,” Barrett said. “We knew Salem was a good team playing well so we had to out-do them right from the start. We came out and did what we had to do.”
Masconomet 38, Salem 0
at Bertram Field, Salem
Masconomet (3-3) 6 18 7 7 38
Salem (5-1) 0 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary
M- Will Shannon 80 kick return (kick blocked)
M- Shannon 20 run (rush failed)
M- Matt Richardson 5 run (pass failed)
M- Max Conley 17 interception return (pass failed)
M- Owen Barrett 24 pass from Richardson (Cooper Easley kick)
M- Rhyan Goncalves 27 run (Easley kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet — Will Shannon 10-55, Rhyan Goncalves 3-36, Matt Richardson 5-23, Beau Fellows 3-12, Leonidas Koutoulas 2-8, Owen Barrett 3-6, Luke Kelly 1-3, Sam Nadworny 5-1, Finn Eberhardt 1-1 ; Salem — Devante Ozuna 10-15, Corey Grimes 5-(-9).
PASSING: Masconomet — Richardson 7-14-106-1-0 ; Salem — Grimes 10-17-75-0-1.
RECEIVING: Masconomet — Barrett 5-77, Tyler McMahon 1-16, Shannon 1-13 ; Salem — Albert Pujols 3-35, Ozuna 4-20, Quinn Rocco Ruan 1-13, Shane Field 2-7.