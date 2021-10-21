BOXFORD — For the last four years, Ainsley Gruener has had the best seat in the house.
The senior goaltender for the Masconomet field hockey team has seen umpteen goals scored at the other end of the field, then watched as her joyful teammates come running back towards her to celebrate.
“I’ve seen a lot of skill and talent and how we’ve grown over the years. It’s been a phenomenal experience for me,” she said. “I’ve seen the highs and a few lows, but nothing beats the look on their faces when we score.”
That being the case, Gruener saw some of the most effervescent smiles and heard absolute shrieks of happiness Wednesday afternoon. That’s because the unbeaten Chieftains, who were trailing rival Danvers by a goal with time ticking away in the fourth quarter, scored twice within a span of 25 seconds to earn a wild 2-1 victory over the Falcons on Senior Day.
It officially clinched the Northeastern Conference title for Masconomet (14-0-1) for the second straight season. Going back to their time in the Cape Ann League, that’s now 10 consecutive regular season titles for the Chieftains dating back to 2012.
“This was probably the most frantic we’ve played,” admitted senior captain Lily Conway, who scored the game-winner off a deflection just 25 seconds after teammate Maggie Sturgis had tied the game. “Inside there was a little bit of panic, but I think it also fueled us, like ‘Let’s go!’”
Sturgis, the junior superstar, knotted the contest at 1-1 with 4:43 remaining with her North Shore leading 32nd goal of the season. Julia Graves had grabbed the ball off a corner (one of Masconomet’s 17), wound up for a shot, and Sturgis saw the rebound coming towards her. She received it, spun around a Danvers defender and “shot it as hard as I could” into the cage.
“This is exactly what we needed,” said Sturgis, the runaway leader in goals and points (46) in the area. “This is what’s going to make us better before we go into the state tournament, playing a team as strong as Danvers and rallying to win.”
Masconomet head coach Maggie Bridgeo said it was Graves who turned the game around.
“She was the difference maker,” she said of the junior middie. “I saw a look in her face and it just clicked; you could see the switch went off in her. I was like ‘Here it comes’. She just wasn’t going to let these seniors lose this game on their day.”
Danvers, which had but three shots on goal and just two corners, looked as if they might leave the Tri-Town area with an upset win. That was in large part because of a team-wide commitment to defense and trying to disrupt plays in the middle of the field.
Sophomore goalie Megan McGinnity had some terrific saves among her 10 total; she was a brick wall on corners and communicated well with her defense — Sabrina Auciello, Ashley Clark, Maddie Chase, and cousins Sophie and Sadie Papamechail.
The Falcons, who practiced on grass the previous two days to ready themselves for Masco’s home surface, were thrilled with how well they played, yet at the same time upset they weren’t able to leave with the victory.
“I told the girls ‘I wish I could be out there playing with you guys, because you’re a great team’,” 23-year-old Kristen McCarthy, the Falcons’ first-year head coach, said. “(Masco’s) one of the best teams in the state and we had them 1-0 aside from the last five minutes. Our defense was unbelievable and we played as clear as we could.”
Danvers took a 1-0 lead when Katherine Purcell grabbed the a rebound off the post (shot by Auciello) and ripped it into the net four-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter.
Gruener, who had three saves, noted her perspective of things from the net allows her to see things that her teammates and coaches might not see, but that she may and can pass along to her squad.
“When things don’t work out the way we hope,” she said, “we help each other and keep going. There’s no point dwelling on the negative.”
Bridgeo set it up so that not only all 15 of the team’s seniors started either the first or second quarter, but that both sets of sisters on the roster (Riley and Shaye Trodden, and Emma and Marissa Giunta) got to play together.
“Danvers came out flying, they came out hard, and they shut us down solidly in the middle. As a coach I need to figure out how that happened,” said Bridgeo. “But Kristen’s a great, great coach. Danvers is going to be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.”
