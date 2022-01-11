DANVERS — It’s never a good sign when there are nearly as many basketball players in street clothes as in uniform for a particular team. Unfortunately, that was the case for the Danvers High girls Tuesday night.
Injuries and sickness left them without key starters as well as their first player off the bench. Without their big scorers, they simply couldn’t keep up with a strong Masco team as the visitors shot out to a quick lead and never took the pedal off the metal in a 56-12 win.
Falcons senior captain Gabby Chisholm, junior guard Ellie Anderson, senior guard Sabrina Auciello, and junior guard Jordan Ortins were all missing, and their team fell behind 21-2 in the opening quarter and could never recover.
“We prepared to go against the full Danvers team, and I was disappointed to learn they were without so many good players,” said Chieftains (4-2) head coach Shannon Kirwan. “I’m pleased that all 14 of our players held their own when they got the chance. We hold everyone to the same standards and expectations. They all chipped in and we had a lot of different scorers.”
Masconomet dominated the boards at both ends, finishing with 40 rebounds as Krystal Zepaj hadh six and Maggie Hook added five. A dozen different players had at least one.
In all, 11 different Chieftains figured in the scoring with Zepaj (14) and Hook (10) both in double digits.
By halftime the visitors led, 34-6. The Chieftains employed a full court press early in the game, and that resulted in causing several turnovers.
“Masco is a fantastic, well-coached team — and they come right at you,” said Falcons (3-4) head coach Pat Veilleux. “They make you do things you don’t want to, like turning the ball over.
“We lost focus from the beginning and didn’t play smart, but the girls hung in there all the way,” added Veilleux. “Without Gabby and Ellie out there to settle things down, it didn’t go well. We needed to be calm and focused. That all starts with the coach, and I’ll take some of the blame. We have a lot of work to do.”
The Masco starters were out early as Kirwan emptied her bench, but the subs continued to play well and score points.
“The more experience our younger players have when they get opportunities to play more is good. It builds up confidence,” Kirwin said. “Zepaj had her usual good game, and Hook came off the bench to have a good night.”
For Danvers, senior captain Kristina Yebba took over at point guard and hustled all night. Junior forward Kaylee Marsello also had a strong game.
Masconomet 56, Danvers 12
at Danvers High Fieldhouse
Masconomet: R. Bovardi 2-0-4, T. Bovardi 2-2-6, Caron 2-0-4, DeLucia 1-0-2, Dumont 1-0-2, Green 2-3-7, Hook 5-0-10, Meixsell 0-0-0, Monagle 1-0-2, Nolan 0-0-0, Scannell 0-0-0, Theberge 1-1-3, Webber 1-0-2, Zepaj 5-1-14. Totals: 23-7-56.
Danvers: Pszenny 1-0-2, Godfried 0-0-0, Dunn 0-0-0, McCullough 1-0-2, Robinson 0-0-0, Marsello 2-0-4, Yebba 1-0-2, Holland 1-0-2, L. Auciello 0-0-0, Ahearn 0-0-0, Gaudino 0-0-0. Totals: 6-0-12.
Halftime: Masconomet, 34-6.
Three-pointers: M, Zepaj (3); D, None.
Records: M, 4-2; D 3-4.