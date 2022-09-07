BEVERLY — No cupcake or tomato can appetizer prepared the Masconomet and Beverly girls soccer teams for Wednesday's season opener. This was straight to the meat of the main course.
A fairly well-played, tight battle between Northeastern Conference powers went down to the wire, with Chieftain sophomore Amanda Schneider netting the game-winner with 12 minutes left to send Masco to a razor thin 2-1 win at Frank Forti Field.
Masconomet (1-0) scored both its goals in the second half. Schneider's winner came 18 minutes after Lauren Boughner tied to up to erase Beverly's 1-0 lead. With time waning and the game even 1-1, the young forward wrestle the ball away from the Panther keeper, dribble by her and finish into the open net.
"Amanda gets to balls you don't expect her to get to and she can settle them right down," said Masco coach Alison Lecesse. "She had to be calm to get around that and get that shot away, and she was."
Senior captain Izzy Sullivan of Beverly nearly beat the Chieftain defense to create a potential tying goal with nine minutes to go, but Masco center back Kylie DuMont was there to shut down the opportunity. Beverly's best look in the minute ten minutes was a blast by senior Bella Jiminez that sailed wide – a bid that summed up their afternoon since they generated a lot of chances that didn't wind up on frame.
"Our combinations were great in the preseason and a little off today. That happens," said Beverly coach Samantha Charest. "We need to play a more complete game and that's okay for today ... we're not looking to peak today, we're looking to peak in November."
Boughner, a junior whose father John was once Beverly High's head football coach (2001-02), jump-started Masco's second half rally with a tremendous run up the middle of the field. The Panthers defense was draped all over her and she managed to get the ball to her left foot for the finish.
Her ability to shift from the center attacking position to the wing and back again was tough for the Panthers to handle.
"They can play a lot of interchange up top and switch. Taylor (Bovardi) can drop wide to make a space for Lauren to make a diagonal run and that gets hard to track when they do it so well," Lecesse said.
Keeper Kayla Cimon stopped six of the seven shots she saw in the second half (and ten total) as the Chieftains turned up the pressure. Beverly defenders Lily McCarthy and Samantha Fogarty (sophomore) and Claire Brean and Emma Fitzgerald did a good job keeping things in front of them and never truly got beat running up the field ... but Masco presents so many issues with its multi-pronged attack that it managed to manufacture the two goals it needed.
"Masco makes you uncomfortable every seven minutes for the entire game," Charest said. "They hit you and they change. Just when you think you have their front line figured out, they change ... you think you've figured that out and they change again."
Senior mid Grace Gonzalez put Beverly on the board first at the 29 minute mark of the first half. She got to a pass from Sullivan and booted it home in a nice combination finish for the 1-0 edge.
Chieftain keeper Marcy Clapp (four saves) and defenders like DuMont, Lily Podgurski, Natalie Nolan and Ava Caron were spotless the rest of the way, allowing Masco the time it needed to find its game. Bovardi and Kendall Skulley had assists.
"We definitely had some jitters early. I think our older players put a lot of pressure on themselves and had to settle in. Once we found our feet things got a lot better," said Lecesse.
"At the same time, I feel Beverly's a real dark horse team in this league so this is a great win to start off with. Beverly's young, but they were even younger last year. With the talent they have they're going to surprise a lot of people."