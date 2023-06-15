After dominating their respective regular seasons, the Masconomet girls and Marblehead boys tennis teams did the same thing when it came time to name the Northeastern Conference all-star teams.
GIRLS
Masconomet cleaned up by having all seven of its starters honored. That starts with Kendall Skulley, the Chieftains’ dominant first singles player who was chosen as the NEC’s Player of the Year for the unbeaten NEC champions.
Others chosen to the NEC All-Conference Team from Masconomet were Nina Klink (2nd singles), Teagan Skulley (3rd singles), Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink (1st doubles), and Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni (2nd doubles).
The other NEC All-Conference selection was Madison Savage of Danvers at first singles.
Northeastern Conference Dunn Division all-stars were Charly Cooper of Marblehead, Rebecca Curley of Beverly, Laine Fouts of Swampscott, and Sophia Picano of Gloucester in singles play, and the doubles teams of Aoife Bresnahan/Lucia Levin of Marblehead, as well as Abby Ruggieri/Hannah Minasian of Beverly and Anna Ratner/Victoria Quagrello of Swampscott.
Chosen as NEC Lynch Division all-stars were Sophia Sanidas, Ava Nadeau, and Josie Vogel of divisional champion Danvers; Valentina Goga and Jessica Chau of Peabody; Chiara Cole and Linda Mercer of Salem, Rachel Rivas of Saugus, and Mira Ivanis and Alesia Collaku from Winthrop.
Gloucester’s Gap Saputo was named the NEC Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
BOYS
Marblehead’s standout first singles player, junior Mika Garber, was chosen as the NEC’s Player of the Year. He guided the Magicians to a perfect 10-0 mark as league titlists.
Second singles player Jost Eggebrecht, third singles player Matthew Sherf, and the first doubles tandem of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock of Marblehead were also selected as NEC All-Conference players.
So to were Charles Schepens (first singles) and Sam Schepens of Swampscott; Ryan Dunleavy of Beverly; and Andry Payano (first singles) of Gloucester.
NEC Dunn Division all-stars were Luke Miller, Anthony Vizy, and Jimmy King of Marblehead; Matteo Quattrocchi of Beverly; Jason Karas and Kai Hurd of Masconomet; Nick Custer and Maxim Zeissig of Swampscott; and Anders Litman and Drew White of Gloucester.
Those selected as NEC Lynch all-stars were Aidan Clark, Rylan Workman and Will Towne of Salem, as well as Jack Osborn, Luke Owen, and Orind Bytygi of division winner Winthrop.
Derek Geary of Gloucester was chosen as NEC Boys Tennis Coach of the Year.
FINAL NEC STANDINGS GIRLS
NEC DUNN
Team Record
Mascoonomet 13-0
Marblehead 11-2
Beverly 8-5
Swampscott 8-5
Gloucester 3-10
NEC BAKER
Team Record
Danvers 9-4
Peabody 7-6
Winthrop 4-9
Salem 2-11
Saugus 0-13
BOYS
NEC DUNN
Team Record
Marblehead 10-0
Gloucester 7-3
Swampscott 6-4
Mascoomet 4-6
Beverly 3-7
NEC BAKER
Team Record
Winthrop 2-5
Salem 0-7