PEABODY — The first time the Masconomet and Peabody girls met this season, the host Chieftains came away with a one-goal win in the rain. This time as the visiting squad, their offense was much more productive, with freshman Amanda Schneider scoring a pair of goals to go with an assist in a 4-1 victory.
The Tanners controlled play in the early going, but after Masconomet sophomore Kayla Scannell (goal, assist) scored in the 16th minute, momentum quickly shifted. The Chieftains utilized their speed on the wings, with Elena Lindonen and Schneider flying down the sideline and crossing the ball into the middle to create scoring chances.
"That was Kayla's first touch of the game and she put it in the back of the net," said Masco (10-2) coach Alison Lecesse. "Amanda and Elena did a fantastic job and Kayla worked her tail off. We have a very competitive team and they're all fighting for playing time, but at the same time they support each other."
By halftime the visitors had increased their lead to 3-0 on goals by Schneider. Her first came with four minutes left in the half on a high shot that Peabody goalie Emma Bloom got a piece of, but couldn't hang onto.
The killer for Peabody was Schneider's second of the game (and her third of the season) with only seconds remaining before intermission. She broke through the Tanner defense to go in alone and fired a low shot into the right corner beyond the diving Bloom.
"I think the goalie was able to get a hand on the first one," said Schneider. "I try to get the ball up if I can."
Peabody coach Andrew Douglass thought the third goal was the key for Masco.
"Once they put one in, it deflated our confidence," said Douglass, his team now 5-3-3. "We've had to play from behind before, but didn't dig deep enough to move on after they scored. That goal right before the half was so hard to overcome.
"We have to be mentally tougher. Masco is a well-coached team and they've improved a lot since we saw them the first time. They're coming off a big win over Danvers (2-1), and it carried over."
Peabody came out fired up to start the second half and earned two quick corners, but couldn't cash in.
Consequently, Taylor Bovardi scored the final Masco goal on a wicked shot that hooked into the corner of the net, with Kendall Skulley assisting.
The Tanners had several good chances, the best on a hard shot by Madi Barrett, but goalie Marcy Clapp denied her.
The home team was awarded an indirect kick after the referee ruled Clapp had put the ball down, then illegally picked it up. Mckayla Fisher started the play trying to set up Emily McDonough for the shot, but Lindonen blocked the pass to end the threat.
"I had some runs down the wing, but it wasn't working for me today,," said Lindonen. "I'm just happy to contribute and so proud of my team for the win."
The lone Peabody goal was scored by Branae Craveiro on a free kick after she was tripped. Craveiro had a strong game in the middle of the field. Douglass praised Barrett for her hustle, and defensemen Nicole Panzini and Sam Simmons.
"Peabody did a great job,' said Lecesse. "They came out hungry and aggressive in the second half, and we had to hang tough. I'm proud of my girls for the way they responded. We knew this was going to be a fight because Peabody has improved so much."