CAMBRIDGE — One year ago on the same courts vs. the same opponent, it was a sun-baked Masconomet Regional state title marathon.
The Chieftains equaled that feat on Father’s Day at MIT, but this one was a Sunday sprint to championship No. 2.
Forced to wait an extra hour due to morning rains that pushed the MIAA schedule back as the squeegees were deployed, the Chieftains raced to three impressively quick singles victories, locking down the Division 2 title and back-to-back perfect seasons by knocking off Westborough, 4-1.
“This doesn’t get old; the feeling is the same. I’m just so happy to do it again with the same team as last year,” said Teagan Skulley, who kick-started the tumbling of the dominoes with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles. “For the seniors, it’s one last hurrah.”
Senior Nina Klink was next, closing out the No. 2 singles match for Masconomet with a 6-4, 6-4 win.
“It’s crazy. No drama. I feel like we were all more confident because of last year. We all played to the best of our abilities and all came out strong,” said Klink.
While both doubles matches were up in the air, each even late in the first set, the Chieftains had their ace — three-time Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Kendall Skulley — poised for the closer role at No. 1 singles.
Skulley cruised to a 6-2 win in the first set, and despite a hiccup or two finished the job as she’s done so many times before with a 6-4 win in the second.
“We were confident coming in. It was really close last year, and we were ready to go,” said Skulley. “I was flipping out the last game or two. I knew our second and third singles had won. My dad gets mad because I watch all the courts and don’t focus on my match, and I saw what was happening in doubles.
“I just got back in to my match and finished it out.”
After a long wait, the 20-0 season and the title had been locked down for the Chieftains.
At No. 1 doubles Shaylee Moreno and Maya Klink, the duo that closed out Westborough in a wild, three-set comeback clincher last year, split the first two sets before winning the 10-point tie-breaker, 10-5. Second doubles, consisting of Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni, battled hard but fell, 4-6, 5-7.
Chieftains coach Kathy Farnham certainly understood the magnitude of the repeat title and the group that she has assembled.
“They love each other, they play hard, and they are fierce, fierce competitors,” said Farnham. “They push each other all the time, in a good way, as friends.
“They understand each other’s games, they coach each other, We’re very, very grateful to have had this run with all of them.”
Kendall Skulley, one of three seniors in the lineup along with Nina Klink and Ahern, has set an amazing standard for Masco both on and off the court.
“Great leadership, just a great teammate,” Farnham said of the elder Skulley. “She’s earned so many accolades, but she was our (Coach’s Award) choice because of how she interacts with all the team. She’s a consistent leader, a leader off the court.”